Economy

Marriott Opens Its China Properties Again Amid Travel Recovery

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Marriott Opens All China Properties Amid Travel Recovery

As Marriott surfaces out of pandemic lockdowns, the company has reopened all of its hotels in China and has experienced a corporate travel recovery, the BBC reported.

The lodging company, which has 350 locations throughout China, has an occupancy rate of 40 percent. Arne Sorenson, Marriott CEO, said the occupancy rates in its hotels in China were at as low a level as 7 percent in January at the time the country was at the height of infections.

“It’s not just leisure travel growing, but it is business travel,” Sorenson said, according to the BBC. “Chinese are flying again.”

The travel and lodging vertical in China was one of the first impacted by the pandemic and appears to be the most sluggish to bounce back as factories and firms open again throughout the nation. Hilton, a competitor, opened all of its 255 lodging facilities in the country two weeks ago and unveiled a CleanStay program to keep customers and workers safe.

Marriott indicated that demand for lodging rooms in the United States is also bouncing back but is at only approximately 20 percent, which is half of the level at its hotels in China.

The news comes as hotels are working overtime to put an emphasis on cleanliness to get guests comfortable with checking in again. The American Hotel & Lodging Association (ALHA) and the U.S. Travel Association recently put forward guidelines for the vertical based on contactless interactions, social distancing, extended health screening and scaled-up sanitation procedures.

The ALHA also put forward distinct Safe Stay Guidelines meant to assist hotels in bolstering their cleanliness standards — and show customers that a site is safe for lodging. Big hotel brands such as Marriott, Hilton, Wyndham, Omni Hotels, Best Western and Choice Hotels served on an advisory board that aided in creating the standards.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

investments
9.6K
Investments

52 Boston Startups Net $1.5 Billion+ In May

4.2K
VISA

Visa’s Kevin Phalen: Moving B2B Payments From Acceleration To Execution

3.7K
Next-Gen Debit

MoneyLion: Navigating Customers’ New Financial Realities

3.6K
Payments Innovation

The Future Of Payments Beyond The Pandemic

Wells Fargo
3.2K
Bank Regulation

Wells Fargo Announces New Risk Management Hires And Strategy

3.1K
Coronavirus

Is The Old-Fashioned Carhop About To Make A Comeback?

Careem Recovery Far Away, But Super App Expands
2.9K
Ridesharing

Careem CEO: Full Recovery Far Away, But ‘Super App’ Expands

2.9K
Digital Payments

WSFS Bank: Plain Vanilla Digital Banking Won’t Cut It Any More

Savings Surge With Negative Effects For SMBs
2.8K
SMBs

US Savings Rate Soars As Consumer Spending Sinks – A Bad Sign For SMBs

2.8K
Payments Innovation

The Rise Of Card-On-File Commerce

Bitcoin Daily: Travala.com Sees Spike In Room Reservations; Leiden Law School Professors Examine Risks Of Depositing Crypto Into Custodians
2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Chase Bank Agrees To Repay Crypto Fees; Digital Currency Platform Travala.com Sees Spike In Room Reservations

Western Union Enables In-App Donations
2.6K
Acquiring

Western Union Eyes Buying MoneyGram

2.2K
Digital-First Banking

Why Financial Literacy Is A Lesson So Hard For Americans To Learn

contactless payments
2.2K
VISA

Visa: May Payments Volume Shows Slide Slowing

Sennder Raises $70M For Digital Freight Tech
2.1K
Amazon Investments

Freight-Forwarder Beacon Now Counts Amazon’s Bezos As Investor