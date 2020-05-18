Economy

MLB: Baseball With No Fans Could Mean $640,000 Per Game Loss

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
MLB talks shorter seasons

The New York Yankees are looking at a shortfall of $312 million if this year’s Major League Baseball (MLB) season ends up going forward with no fans in the stadium.

Empty baseball stadiums for games played could result in a loss of $640,000 per game, the MLB said in a 12-page document called “The Economics of Playing Without Fans in Attendance.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers could see losses of $232 million, and the New York Mets aren’t far behind with a projected $214 million loss.

The organization told players their prorated salaries would contribute to the loss, as the major league players would end up with 89 percent of the revenue created. The prorated salaries were part of a deal completed March 26, stating that players would have one day of their pay taken out for each game that doesn’t go through.

The coronavirus pandemic closed down major league sports for the time being, with the obvious implication that people crowding into stadiums and sitting so close together would be an easy way to transmit or contract the coronavirus.

But now baseball teams are facing the prospect of how to go about reopening the season and how many games should be played. The MLB says fewer games, as they’d be losing more money if they played more games.

Players’ unions disagree, though, saying they’d lose less money with more games, due to the aforementioned March 26 agreement. And many teams and players have stakes in other adjacent properties like parking garages that would also add up to financial deficiency if fewer games were played.

The MLB is currently proposing a season with only 82 games for the rest of the year, with no fans admitted to the stadiums. The plan might face turbulence from unions, though, who are calling the prorated salaries a “salary cap in disguise.” The unions also plan to bring the issue of player safety from the coronavirus to the table during the upcoming talks.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Amusement parks coronavirus Amusement parks coronavirus
2.8K
Economy

Why The Future Of Amusement Parks May Be A Bit Of A Roller-Coaster Ride

Why Banks Need Microservices Post-COVID Why Banks Need Microservices Post-COVID
2.8K
Digital Banking

Why Banks Will Need Microservices In The Post-Pandemic World Of Digital Banking

Visa Seeks Patent On Blockchain System Visa Seeks Patent On Blockchain System
2.7K
Blockchain

Visa Patent Seeks To Turn Fiat Currencies Into Digital Blockchain Versions

2.5K
Subscription Commerce

How Personalization Can Help Fuel The Subscriber Retention Buzz

mobile order ahead mobile order ahead
2.4K
Mobile Order Ahead

Chronic Tacos On Using AI To Fight COVID-Related Fraud

Dillard's store Dillard's store
2.3K
Retail

Good News? Dillard’s And Nike Say They Have Some

personal robot personal robot
2.2K
Internet of Things

How Recovery Could Power The Personal Robot Revolution

Monzo, startups, unicorn, fintech, challenger bank, digital banking, valuation, funding, coronavirus, news Monzo, startups, unicorn, fintech, challenger bank, digital banking, valuation, funding, coronavirus, news
2.2K
Investments

Monzo Closes In On New Funding As Valuation Plunges 40 Pct 

B2B VC Targets Digital Transformation, FinTech B2B VC Targets Digital Transformation, FinTech
2.1K
B2B Payments

B2B FinTechs Find Funding To Ease Firms’ Digital Transformations

Lawmakers Put Caps On Food Delivery Fees Lawmakers Put Caps On Food Delivery Fees
2.1K
Delivery

Lawmakers Put Caps On Food Delivery Fees

Alliance Stands Up For SMB Policies Alliance Stands Up For SMB Policies
2.0K
Retail

Saving Main Street: Alliance Stands Up For SMB Policies

Long Day: JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy Long Day: JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy
1.9K
Retail

JCPenney Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Customer Retention Rules Reopening Strategies Customer Retention Rules Reopening Strategies
1.9K
Retail

Customer Retention Rules Reopening Strategies

Congress Congress
1.9K
Coronavirus

House To Pass $3T Stimulus Package Despite GOP Opposition

city window view city window view
1.9K
Real Estate

Manhattan Sees Record-Low Number Of New Leases Amid Pandemic