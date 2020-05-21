The number of workers who filed jobless claims fell slightly again last week, but the coronavirus crisis has put 38.6 million Americans on unemployment insurance since the pandemic struck in March, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor (DOL).

For the week ending May 16, the seasonally adjusted initial claims were 2.4 million, a 249,000 drop from the previous week’s revised level.

“The COVID-19 virus continues to impact the number of initial claims and insured unemployment,” the DOL said in a statement.

The four-week moving average was 22 million, an increase of 2.3 million from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised down by 71,250, to 19.6 million from 19.7 million.

Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate, said the latest data is the ninth straight week of new jobless claims in the millions. While the numbers are dropping, he said, one might be tempted to focus on the continuing decline. But at 2.4 million new claims last week, he said, the seismic impact should not be dismissed simply because earlier shock waves were larger.

“Many of these filers seeking unemployment benefits are not solitary in their suffering,” Hamrick said in a statement. “Some are undoubtedly wage earners for families now seeking to make up for lost income in the battle to remain solvent, housed and fed. The implications of the response and the previous status quo will undoubtedly be fodder for the coming presidential election as well as for further debate in the years to come.”