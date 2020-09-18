Economy

US Offices Only At 50 Pct Capacity In August

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Most office buildings are still dark in the U.S., six months and counting since the pandemic started, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports.

Brivo, which provides access control systems for workplaces, had data that the “unlocks” at offices — meaning when someone enters a workplace via their credentials — were down 51 percent in August as compared to February.

But visits to manufacturing and warehouse locations were down by only a third. That can be chalked up to the fact that fewer manufacturing types of jobs can be done remotely.

Location has a bearing on the return to work, with tourism-dependent places like Miami seeing as much as a 92 percent return to the pre-pandemic occupancy, whereas cities like San Francisco and New York have hedged bets on reopening, with warehouses, offices and retail locations still at well below 50 percent occupancy, WSJ writes. And then there are those cities in between, including Chicago and Washington D.C., where offices are still half-empty but manufacturing and warehouses have returned to roughly 75 percent capacity.

And going forward, most employers expect there to be a much higher rate of employees choosing to work from home. That could mean it could be years before offices return to pre-pandemic levels of occupancy.

The pandemic shut down offices all at once in March and April. Since then the recovery been uneven across the country, with offices in New York having hit a low of 21 percent of visits in April and only recovering moderately since then. Meanwhile, Miami had 84 percent of employees coming into retail stores even at the pandemic's highest point.

The transition away from primarily commuting to workplaces, not likely to subside any time soon, will have other ramifications for the economy as people stop buying gas for their cars as much, stop making random other purchases on the way to and from work and spend less on professional attire to wear to offices.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS TV OCTOBER SERIES: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – B2B PAYMENTS 2021 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border.

Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Mexico’s SMBs Need FinTech Operating System
3.3K
Digital-First Banking

Why Mexico’s SMBs Need A FinTech Operating System And Not Another Bank

Starbucks Coffee
3.3K
Loyalty & Rewards

Starbucks Sweetens Rewards As Coronavirus Takes Toll On Membership Program

How Businesses Evolve In An Unknown Landscape
2.8K
Innovation

A CFO’s Take On Growing Businesses In A World Full Of Unknowns

2.7K
Restaurant innovation

New York City Approves Restaurant Surcharge 

Monneo On Banking Risk, Single Digital Markets
2.7K
B2B Payments

The EU’s Single Digital Market’s Push To Streamline Payments

Why There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Path To Global ID Verification
2.4K
Security & Fraud

Why There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Path To Global ID Verification

Apple Concludes Barclays Tie-Up Amid Card Focus
2.4K
Apple

Apple Concludes Barclays Tie-Up Amid Focus On Apple Card Financing Plans

Freight On Upswing Amid Retail Demand
2.1K
Delivery

Freight Spot Rates, Volumes On Upswing Amid Retail Demand – But Will It Last?

2.0K
Retail

PayPal’s Jim Magats: How The Last Six Months Has Changed The Future Of How Consumers Will Shop

1.8K
International

Retail Sales In China Improve For First Time Since January

1.7K
Digital-First Banking

The Pandemic’s Push For The FI/FinTech ‘Win-Win’

New Square Features Speed Up Payroll
1.7K
Digital Payments

Square Launches On Demand Payroll

1.6K
Subscription Commerce

Report: How The Pandemic Stirred An Appetite For Meal-Box Subscriptions

1.6K
Disbursements

An Instant Disbursement Fix For Microbusinesses' Cash Flow Pains

1.6K
Digital-First Banking

FIs Need To Renovate – And Relocate – The Core