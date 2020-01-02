Economy

Wages At Smaller Firms Reach Record High 

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
small businesses, earnings growth, Paychex/IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch, paychecks, increases, news

Small business employees are seeing fatter weekly paychecks, with an increase of 4.1 percent year-end, a nine-year high, CNBC reported on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Earnings growth was the biggest recorded since the Paychex/IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch report launched in 2011. Earnings growth was driven in part by regular increases in hourly pay along with December’s 1 percent surge in hours worked, the biggest since 2012.

The monthly small business report taps the payroll data of roughly 350,000 Paychex clients to track wage trends and other activity.

Job growth increased by 0.06 percent from November, while year-over-year dropped 0.7 percent.

“Small business job gains have flattened in the second half of the year as labor markets prove very tight,” said James Diffley, chief regional economist at IHS Markit. “In response, weekly earnings have accelerated, surging from 2.49 percent mid-year to 4.13 percent at year-end.”

The national jobs index hit 98.16 in December, up 0.6 percent.

Wage growth has been on the rise since the 2008 financial crisis, sometimes slow but mostly steady. It picked up further in late 2018 and 2019.

New York and California led the report for earnings growth, with hourly increases topping 4 percent and weekly earnings exceeding 5 percent. The South and Midwest had the slowest hourly and weekly earnings growth. The Southern region led small business growth.

Tennessee ranked first for job growth, up 2.1 percent year over year. Ohio ranked seventh and Michigan 10th, both up over 0.4 percent. 

The leisure and hospitality sector saw the largest increases in hourly and weekly earnings — 5 percent — and hours worked. The only industry with lower than 2 percent earnings growth is education and health services.

The July jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed a 224,000 addition in non-farm payrolls for June, beating expectations of 160,000 added jobs for the month. Labor force participation and average hourly earnings both increased, with the professional and business services, healthcare, transportation and warehousing industries seeing the greatest job gains for June.

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. The Key To Optimizing Merchant Services Study, a PYMNTS collaboration with Endava, examines merchants services providers’ (MSPs) current and future strategies for innovating value-added services. It is based on a survey of executives at more than 200 MSPs, including acquirers, independent sales organizations, payment gateways and payment facilitators.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Connected economy Connected economy
18.0K
Payments Innovation

Welcome To The Connected Economy

google-watchlist-movies-tv-search google-watchlist-movies-tv-search
10.8K
Google

Google Search Debuts ‘Watchlist’ For TV, Movie Tracking

Russian Central Bank, Elizaveta Danilova, financial stability department, B2B, business debt, commercial banks Russian Central Bank, Elizaveta Danilova, financial stability department, B2B, business debt, commercial banks
6.7K
B2B Payments

Russian Central Bank Developing Business Debt-Risk Prevention Strategy

Samsung, Bixby, Neon, artificial intelligence, AI, CES, artificial human Samsung, Bixby, Neon, artificial intelligence, AI, CES, artificial human
6.3K
Artificial Intelligence

Samsung To Launch ‘Artificial Human’ Called Neon

monzo-investment-digital-banking monzo-investment-digital-banking
3.8K
Digital Banking

Monzo’s Cash Burn Sets Stage For Big Capital Raise In 2020

Japan, JCB, partnership, Keychain, Keychain Core, Singapore, Blockchain, B2B, Japan, JCB, partnership, Keychain, Keychain Core, Singapore, Blockchain, B2B,
3.3K
B2B Payments

Japan’s B2B Payments Firm JCB Partners With Keychain For Blockchain 

2.8K
News

PayPal Deepens LATAM Reach With Mercado Libre Integration

2.8K
eCommerce

PayPal Deepens LATAM Reach With MercadoLibre Integration

Domino's Pizza boxes Domino's Pizza boxes
2.6K
Delivery

Domino’s CEO Says Food Delivery Model Broken

2.6K
Security & Fraud

Wyze Smart Device Co Leaks 2.4M Customers’ Data

Bitcoin Investors Expect Big Returns In 2020 Bitcoin Investors Expect Big Returns In 2020
2.4K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Investors Expect Big Returns In The New Year

U.K. store closing U.K. store closing
2.2K
Retail

UK Hit By Retail Crisis As 140K Jobs Lost, 16K Stores Shutter

ACH cross border ACH cross border
2.2K
Faster Payments

A Faster Payments Fix For School Invoice Woes

Bitcoin Daily, United Nations, blockchain, twitch, stablecoin, menacash, blockchain school, Africa Blockchain Institute, , Bitcoin Daily, United Nations, blockchain, twitch, stablecoin, menacash, blockchain school, Africa Blockchain Institute, ,
2.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: UN Secretary-General Urges Blockchain Adoption; Africa Blockchain Institute To Open School In Rwanda In 2020

holiday sales, retail, eCommerce, returns, records,physical stores holiday sales, retail, eCommerce, returns, records,physical stores
2.1K
Retail

Record Holiday Sales Trigger Record $100B Returns