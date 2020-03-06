Economy

White House Mulling Coronavirus Tax Deferments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
cruise ship US flag

The Trump Administration is reportedly considering tax deferments for industries hit hard by the coronavirus, like the airline, travel and cruise industries, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The news illustrates how the administration is trying to balance the economic implications of the virus while trying to handle public sentiment about it.

Some administration officials are not sure to what extent the tax deferments can be made without Congress, and it’s not known whether the president’s own hotels will be affected.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that the administration is looking into “timely and targeted” interventions by the government to help workers and industries harmed by the coronavirus.

Other countries, like China, have experienced mass shutdowns of some workplaces as well as furloughs and layoffs.

Kudlow speaking out is the most public admission so far from the government that the coronavirus is affecting the economy. Kudlow said a larger stimulus package wasn’t necessary because the virus was mostly “contained” and that the economy is in great shape.

“Perhaps on a large scale, some of the sectors might need some temporary assistance,” Kudlow said. He didn’t “want to act prematurely,” however.

Some sectors, like hospitality and airlines, may get help, he said, and the government could also potentially help parts of the U.S. where people are forced to stay home, and businesses that need “cash flow” help during the outbreak.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell over 700 points on Friday (March 6), but rebounded some after Kudlow spoke on TV.

“What we are looking at … is a timely and targeted micro approach,” Kudlow said. “We want targeted, in a timely fashion, for those areas that have been hit the worst.”

A funding bill signed on Friday by President Trump includes $7 billion in loans from the Small Business Administration. 

“People who may be stranded at home and will lose pay, we want to help them,” Kudlow said. For small businesses, he said “we may wish to help them with some cash flow.”

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

eBay Seeks Buyer For Korean Division eBay Seeks Buyer For Korean Division
3.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

EBay Wants To Sell Off S Korean Unit

Ripple Powers X-Border Payments For UAE Bank Ripple Powers X-Border Payments For UAE Bank
3.2K
B2B Payments

Ripple Powers X-Border Corporate Payments For UAE Bank

tech startup tech startup
2.9K
International

Brex Launches Vancouver Tech Hub With 40 Employees

T-Mobile Hacked, User Data Stolen T-Mobile Hacked, User Data Stolen
2.9K
Fraud Attack

T-Mobile Hacked, User Data Stolen

2.8K
Innovation

Mastercard On Accelerating Growth Between FinTechs And FIs To Foster Ecosystem Collaboration

Visa Levels The Female Founder Funding Field Visa Levels The Female Founder Funding Field
2.6K
Investments

Visa Partnerships Level The Female Founder Funding Field

china, car sales, showrooms, dealerships, sales, coronavirus, online china, car sales, showrooms, dealerships, sales, coronavirus, online
2.6K
International

Vehicle Sales Down 80 Pct In China Due To Coronavirus 

Kia Rolls Out Connected Car Subscriptions Kia Rolls Out Connected Car Subscriptions
2.5K
Innovation

Kia Rolls Out Connected Car Subscriptions

2.5K
Banking

The Rise Of ‘Intelligent Engagement’ In Corporate Banking

coronavirus coronavirus
2.4K
Economy

Coronavirus: AliExpress Warns Of Potential Delays; Marketplaces Tackle Overpriced Listings

Uber will see minor declines over the coronavirus in its ride business. Uber will see minor declines over the coronavirus in its ride business.
2.3K
Ridesharing

Uber CEO Expects Ride Slowdown, Delivery Uptick From Virus

How AI Can Eliminate Use Of Manual Fraud Review How AI Can Eliminate Use Of Manual Fraud Review
2.2K
Fraud Prevention

AI And Tossing Out The Manual Fraud Review Manual

Ant Financial, alipay, aliexpress, china, fintech, ecommerce, Acquires, Minority Stake, buy now pay later, Klarna Ant Financial, alipay, aliexpress, china, fintech, ecommerce, Acquires, Minority Stake, buy now pay later, Klarna
2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Ant Financial Acquires Minority Stake In Klarna

2.2K
News

Today In Payments: Apple Parts Maker Foxconn Back To Work In China; Two Chinese Nationals Laundered $100M In Crypto

Facebook Eyes Changing Libra Into A Payments Network Facebook Eyes Changing Libra Into A Payments Network
2.1K
Facebook

Facebook Revamps Libra Under Pressure