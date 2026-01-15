Fed Beige Book Shows Consumers Resilient Despite Uncertainty

Highlights
The latest Fed Beige Book finds consumers resilient but selective, with holiday spending supported mainly by higher-income households.
Businesses are actively managing cost pressures, signaling caution about how much tariff-related increases can be passed through to consumers.
Labor conditions appear stable on the surface, but underlying job-security concerns align with PYMNTS Intelligence findings on financial fragility.
The Federal Reserve’s latest Beige Book strikes a cautiously upbeat tone, pointing to modest economic gains across much of the country even as businesses and consumers navigate higher costs, tighter credit conditions and shifting labor dynamics.