Facebook

Zuckerberg Predicts Big Advancements In AR Tech In 2020s

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
augmented reality AI

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is excited about augmented reality tech, which he thinks can address a number of social problems.

Zuckerberg, in a Facebook post on Thursday (Jan. 9), predicted there would be a breakthrough in the technology, and massive progress, over the next decade.

He said that the technology of the 2010s was “on the mobile phone,” but going into the 2020s, he said he thought that while phones would still be prominent, there would be major gains in virtual reality that could “redefine our relationship with technology.”

Augmented reality is already being implemented in slow spurts. Companies like Microsoft and Magic Leaps have released VR headsets. And Facebook itself is working on augmented reality glasses.

Codenamed Orion, the glasses are currently being developed in Facebook’s labs in Redmond, Washington.

Facebook also wants to partner with Ray-Ban’s parent company, Luxottica, to release the glasses between 2023 and 2025.

And they’re also working on a voice assistant to control the glasses, according to CNBC.

Facebook’s forays into virtual reality started in 2014 when it bought Oculus VR for $2 billion. Last year, it released an Oculus Rift S augmented reality gaming headset, which has been released in several versions over the years.

In Zuckerberg’s Facebook post, he addressed some critiques of VR, among them that it looks unnatural. Zuckerberg acknowledged that some current and earlier versions had been “clunky,” but thought it could grow into “the most human and social technology platform yet.”

He said he thought VR had the potential to address pressing social issues, such as ballooning housing costs and economic inequality.

With VR, Zuckerberg said people could work remotely and not have to spend money on expensive housing and travel costs. He said if they commit to the premise, they could be done with the technology before 2030.

Virtual reality is being embraced by a multitude of companies and entities, including Mastercard’s recently-announced program and other projects by Verizon and Snap.

And more companies will follow as they switch to 5G technology, which will help VR technology flourish.

——————————–

Upcoming PYMNTS Virtual Event:

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and Amy Parsons, SVP of Global Acceptance, Discover Financial Services on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET) to learn the ways merchants can meet consumer expectations with payments technology available today — and how they can prepare for the future.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china
4.1K
Mobile Payments

Tencent, UnionPay Agree On QR Code Standard To Streamline Mobile Payments

Taking The Adventure Out Of Travel Payments Taking The Adventure Out Of Travel Payments
3.5K
Travel Payments

Taking The Adventure Out Of Paying For Adventure Travel

PBOC Approves Amex App To Operate In China PBOC Approves Amex App To Operate In China
3.4K
International

Amex Cleared To Operate In China

Brexit And The FinTech Hub Hubbub Brexit And The FinTech Hub Hubbub
3.2K
International

Hundreds Of FinTechs Move From UK To EU Ahead Of Brexit

Travelex Ransomware Shuts Down Systems Travelex Ransomware Shuts Down Systems
3.0K
Security & Fraud

Travelex Foresees No Financial Impact From Ransomware Attack

Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency
2.8K
Cryptocurrency

Qatar Bans Crypto

Libra Exec Argues That It’s Needed Because Bitcoin Isn’t A Payment System Libra Exec Argues That It’s Needed Because Bitcoin Isn’t A Payment System
2.8K
Cryptocurrency

Libra Chair Says Bitcoin Is Not A Payment System

citigroup, retail banking, leadership, digital, David Chubak, jane fraser, mckinsey, news citigroup, retail banking, leadership, digital, David Chubak, jane fraser, mckinsey, news
2.7K
Personnel

Citigroup Names New Retail Banking Leader

HighRadius Hits Unicorn Status With $125M Round HighRadius Hits Unicorn Status With $125M Round
2.6K
Investments

HighRadius Hits Unicorn Status With $125M Round

Cryptos, Blockchain Among SEC 2020 Priorities Cryptos, Blockchain Among SEC 2020 Priorities
2.5K
Cryptocurrency

Cryptos, Blockchain Listed Among SEC Priorities In 2020

2.5K
B2B Payments

Banks Elevate SMB Lending With FinTech Tie-Ups

Israel, tech startups, AI, cybersecurity, seed funding, growth, ZAG, Israel Venture Capital, foreign investments, Israel, tech startups, AI, cybersecurity, seed funding, growth, ZAG, Israel Venture Capital, foreign investments,
2.5K
Investments

Israeli Tech Startups Boost Funding 30 Pct. YOY

security and fraud online security and fraud online
2.4K
Security & Fraud

Why Travel Is A Popular Destination For Fraudsters

Singapore, southeast asia, GrabFood, GrabKitchen, ghost kitchen, virtual kitchen, cloud, delivery, dine-in, pick-up, restaurants, news Singapore, southeast asia, GrabFood, GrabKitchen, ghost kitchen, virtual kitchen, cloud, delivery, dine-in, pick-up, restaurants, news
2.4K
Delivery

Grab Opens Inaugural Singapore Cloud Kitchen

Amazon connected Amazon connected
2.4K
Alexa

Alexa’s Expanding Ecosystem