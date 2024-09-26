Intuit Integrates Credit Karma and TurboTax Amid AI Rollout

Financial software firm Intuit is integrating two of its most popular consumer finance offerings.

“Upcoming innovations across TurboTax and Credit Karma will deliver a single, connected consumer financial platform that delivers insights and recommendations year-round and done-for-you experiences at tax time,” the company said Thursday (Sept. 26).

The announcement was in conjunction with Intuit’s investors day, which also included the introduction of new artificial intelligence (AI) offerings.

According to a company news release, the new connected consumer financial platform will let Credit Karma members file their taxes right from the Credit Karma app through a “seamless filing experience” powered by TurboTax — no need to track down another login and password.

On the business front, Intuit says it is “more deeply connecting” QuickBooks and Mailchimp with new AI-powered automations designed to reduce manual work.

“When business owners log into QuickBooks, they will see a business feed with powerful new insights on projected cash flow, identified invoices that are overdue, or will be soon, and marketing and revenue opportunities with recommendations for how AI can take the work off their plate,” the company said.

The announcement comes one day after the company announced it was going to roll out agentic AI capabilities in December, with plans to continue doing so throughout 2025, adding these capabilities across TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp.

“Agentic AI represents a transformative leap in technology, with the potential to unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency for our customers, human experts and developers,” Alex Balazs, chief technology officer at Intuit, said in a news release.

As covered here in February, agentic AI is poised to take the capabilities of an automated software program to a new level — a request-action architecture — by handling business from start to finish with no need for human intervention.

“When applied to payments, for example, agentic AI software can automate routine and repetitive tasks like invoicing processing, data entry and transactional reconciliation, while reducing the likelihood of errors associated with manual processes,” PYMNTS wrote.

Intuit has already debuted some other AI-driven offerings, such as a generative AI-powered financial assistant that provides personalized financial insights.

The company announced in July it was cutting 1,800 jobs, with plans to eventually hire an almost equivalent number amid its ongoing AI investment.

“We were early to bet on and invest in AI, building one of the largest AI-driven expert platforms to fuel the success of consumers, small and mid-market businesses, and important partners like accountants, financial institutions and marketing agencies who rely on us daily to prosper,” CEO Sasan Goodarzi wrote in a note to employees at the time.