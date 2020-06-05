Fraud Attack

Group Hits 3 Universities, Demands Bitcoin Payments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
CUs Need 'Data Collaboration' To Fight CNP Fraud

Three U.S. universities have been the victims of ransomware attacks in the past week, according to Cointelegraph.

The information comes from a ransomware gang, boasting that they successfully attacked the University of California San Francisco on June 3, the most recent attack.

Before that, the group claimed to have attacked Michigan State University and Columbia College of Chicago, in a dark web blog accessed by Cointelegraph. In the blog post, the ransomware gang says they can release stolen data on student names, Social Security numbers, and financial information in less than a week if a crypto payment in Bitcoin is not made.

Brett Callow, threat analyst at malware lab Emsisoft, was one of the first who spotted the issue. He told Cointelgraph that these kinds of attacks are costly and enormously disruptive.

Emsisoft’s latest data states there were 89 universities, colleges and other school districts impacted by ransomware in 2019, with possibly up to 1,233 individual schools affected in total, Cointelegraph reported. At least 30 districts for various higher education types have been affected thus far in 2020, Callow said.

Callow said that even if the universities pay up the ransom, “that will not solve the problem as they will only have a pinky promise,” according to Cointelgraph.

Cryptocurrency-related crimes have been on the rise as of late, with a total of $1.4 billion in fraud, hacks and theft in just the first five months of 2020, according to a study by crypto intelligence company CipherTrace.

The thefts, CipherTrace found, have only been expedited by the pandemic, which has pounced on the worldwide confusion. The fraud can take place in a number of ways, often by phishing or impersonation scams to prey on those who may not be aware.

Callow said education institutions should make sure that their systems are properly patched, their emails filtered, PowerShell turned off when not needed and multi-factor authentication used in any situation possible, Cointelegraph reported.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MercadoLibre: The ‘Amazon Of Latin America’ Spreads Its Wings
3.6K
Retail

MercadoLibre: The ‘Amazon Of Latin America’ Spreads Its Wings

contactless payments
3.2K
VISA

Visa: May Payments Volume Shows Slide Slowing

Fighting eCommerce Fraudsters Across New Vectors
3.0K
Security & Fraud

It Takes A Hub: Fighting eCommerce Fraudsters Across New Vectors

3.0K
Delivery

FedEx Joins UPS In Adding Delivery Fees Due To Volume Hike

digital-payments-rba-australia
2.8K
Digital Payments

Aussie Central Bank Considers Regulating ePayments Fees

Vroom's IPO Expected To Debut At $15-17
2.7K
IPO

Vroom’s IPO Could Net $366.6M

open business new normal sign
2.7K
Economy

Moody’s Economist: ‘The COVID-19 Recession Is Over’

2.6K
Amazon Commerce

Amazon Plans ‘Invitation Only’ Sale Starting June 22

2.5K
API

Real-Time Payments’ Real-Time Achilles Heel

Amazon Seeks To Use Blockchain Tech For Supply Chain Trust
2.5K
B2B Payments

Amazon Seeks To Use Blockchain Tech For Supply Chain Trust

Why Privacy Is Mobile Apps' Next Big Thing
2.4K
Safety and Security

Why ‘Privacy By Design’ Is Mobile Apps’ Next Big Thing

Retailers Gear Up For Contactless mPOS Payments
2.4K
Digital Payments

FIS On Digital Payments – And The ‘Horse Race’ Between Debit And Credit

Mastercard: Data Key To Quick Economic Recovery
2.4K
Mastercard

Mastercard: Data-Driven Insight Key To Fast-Tracking America’s Reopening

2.3K
Buy Now Pay Later

Retailers Seek New Digital Places To Meet Consumers As Spending Patterns Change

2.3K
B2B Payments

DBS Bank India Collab Provides Truck Drivers With Instant Payments