Visa Says Login Isn’t Enough as AI Enters the Checkout Flow

Highlights
Passwords, OTPs and biometrics are increasingly vulnerable as fraudsters use AI to generate deepfakes, synthetic identities and cloned voices that can bypass static identity checks.
Payments companies are moving toward continuous monitoring of signals like transaction patterns, device data and location to confirm identity over time rather than at a single login moment.
As software agents begin transacting on behalf of consumers, the industry is developing tools like tokenization and trusted-agent protocols while pushing for tighter coordination across fraud, cyber and identity teams.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Visa’s James Mirfin
James Mirfin is senior vice president, Global Head of Risk and Security Intelligence Solutions at Visa.
See More In:
Cybersecurity, digital identity, Fraud Prevention, identity verification, Main Feature, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, video, Visa, WhatsNextInPaymentsSeries, What’s Next in Payments: How Will AI Change Identity 2026