Google

Google To Help Students Pay Off Loans With New Program

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
default crisis CARES Act

Google has rolled out a new student loan repayment program, the tech giant announced in a blog post.

In 2021, Google will begin matching student loans up to $2,500 per year, which the company says will help them pay off their loans faster and also use money for other things, "whether it’s purchasing a new home, starting a family, or investing in a 401(k)," according to the blog.

Google cites the "enormous" student loan deficit in the U.S., with the $1.5 trillion total now being double what it was in 2010 and the burden unequally falling on women and people of color. An average Black graduate, the blog post says, tends to have $25,000 more in debt than white students after spending four years earning a Bachelor's degree.

Google then goes on to cite some of its past accomplishments in the field, including the new suite of Google Career Certificates introduced in July to aid Americans in getting qualifications for high-paying jobs without a college degree. Google says it plans to consider those certificates equally to how it would consider a college degree.

In addition, the company says it's working with vendors and staffing partners on providing base-level education benefits for those working on Google-related projects for the beginning of next year.

Student loans were yet another facet of life disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act attempted to help with loans by suspending payments for six months, but ended up only covering those who got their loans from the federal government. PYMNTS reports that around 43 million people got their loans from the federal government.

That doesn't help the 7 million or so of those people whose loans were technically held by banks, credit unions or some other private entity, though.

And, the CARES Act overlooked a large swathe of borrowers whose loans were purely or mostly privately held, according to a report cited by PYMNTS.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: LEVERAGING THE DIGITAL BANKING SHIFT – SEPTEMBER 2020  

The September 2020 Leveraging The Digital Banking Shift Study, PYMNTS examines consumers’ growing use of online and mobile tools to open and manage accounts as well as the factors that are paramount in building and maintaining trust in the current economic environment. The report is based on a survey of nearly 2,200 account-holding U.S. consumers.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Bitcoin Daily: OCC: US National Banks Can Hold Digital Assets; S. Korea Eyes 20 Pct Tax On Crypto Trading
2.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: MicroStrategy CEO Says Bitcoin Is ‘Less Risky’ Than Cash; Police Probe Indian Crypto Exchange In $272K Theft

2.1K
Smarter Payments

Report: Hanging Up The Phone On Mobile Remittance Fraud

Bright Spots For Retailers And SMBs
2.1K
Today In Data

Bright Spots For Retailers And SMBs

2.1K
B2B Payments

B2B Payments Digital Shift: Carding The ‘Uncardable’ Corporate Spend

Today In Payments Around The World: PayPal, Mastercard Expand Debit Card Offering In Europe; ECB President Advocates For Digital Euro
2.0K
News

Today In Payments Around The World: PayPal, Mastercard Expand Debit Card Offering In Europe; ECB President Advocates For Digital Euro

Bitcoin Daily: US Looks To Confiscate Almost $400M In OneCoin Case
2.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: US National Banks To Hold Reserve Currencies For Stablecoins; Stripe To Pay Massachusetts $120K In PlexCoin ICO Role

1.9K
Cloud Banking

Fidor: How Cloud-Based Banking Helps With Compliance

eCommerce credit card dispute
1.9K
Security & Fraud

EMV 3DS: Why 2020 Is Different

GameStop
1.9K
Retail

GameStop's Top Investor Sees Epic Battle With Amazon

1.8K
Security & Fraud

Shopify: 2 Employees Took Consumer Data From Merchant Sites

Robinhood Markets' Newest Funding Round Grows To $660M
1.8K
Investments

Robinhood Raises $460M One Month After Raising $200M

1.8K
Retail

Retailers Face Supply/Demand Shortfalls This Holiday Season

Mulan Shows Disney+ eCommerce Potential
1.8K
Retail

Mulan’s Big Win Shows Disney+ Has Potential As An eCommerce Ecosystem

1.7K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions Prepare For A New, Uneven Playing Field

1.7K
SMBs

Powell: US SMBs Need 'Direct Fiscal Support' Not Loans