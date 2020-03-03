Google

Some Airlines Now Accept Screenshots Of Passes With Google Pixel

Google's new features will allow airline passengers to scan boarding passes off their phones.

Pixel’s array of new features, released Monday (March 2), includes the ability for Google Pay users to add flight boarding passes with only a screenshot on select Pixel devices, according to reports.

The item is alongside the new Cards & Passes power menu option, and sees Google making its Pay option more powerful.

Starting with Pixel 3, 3a and 4, users will be able to wield the service to aid with the boarding pass for a flight.

A user will be able to scan the barcode on a pass with their phone and add it to Google Pay. From there, the user should have access to the flight with just their phone.

After that, Google said it will send users real-time updates on their flights the same day, and users will be able to access the passes on the new Pixel power menu as well.

Google Pay is not the top contender with airlines, as only a few have adopted the service so far, with most of the others using competitor Apple Pay instead. However, the functionality with Pixel might be a step toward leveling the playing field for Google. The project being under Google’s umbrella should give users flexibility with other services the tech giant operates as well.

Users will have to know about the service, though, rather than it simply being available upon tapping a button in an airline app or confirmation email.

The service is only being rolled out “gradually” thus far, with no set date for it to be universally available yet. It is unknown when other non-Pixel Android devices will have access to the feature.

Google announced several new Pixel items for its Made by Google event, which the company said emphasize both utility and a need for privacy. The new items include the Pixel 4, which comes equipped with two cameras and a new Motion Sense feature that allows gestures to change pages on documents.

