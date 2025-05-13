Android Update to Feature New Animations and Live Updates

Google ’s Android operating system is set to get one of its biggest updates in years.

With this refresh, which includes a design called Material 3 Expressive , phones and watches using Google’s operating system will be “more fluid, personal and glanceable,” Mindy Brooks , vice president of product management and user experiences, Android platform, wrote in a Tuesday (May 13) blog post .

“Nearly four years ago, we brought our award-winning Material You design to billions of Android phones and tablets, making them feel more human, approachable and grounded in your needs,” Brooks said in the post. “Material 3 Expressive builds on Material You, bringing even more customization options so you can truly express yourself.”

For phones, with Android 16, Material 3 Expressive includes new animations for actions like dismissing a notification or adjusting the volume slider, as well as updated color themes and typography that users can deploy to customize their phone, according to the post.

The operating system also includes improved functionality, such as the ability for users to customize Quick Settings and a new feature called Live Updates that makes it easier for users to track progress notifications from select apps, the post said.

On watches, with Wear OS 6, Material 3 Expressive features animations designed for the devices’ round display, dynamic color-theming that applies the watch face’s theme to the entire system, and glanceable buttons that stretch to hug the round display, per the post.

Together with the new design, Wear OS 6 will increase battery life by as much as 10%, the post said.

“There are so many more design improvements we’re working with our partners to bring to Android 16 and Wear OS 6 devices,” Brooks said in the post. “You can try these updates first on Pixel devices later this year.”

The global smartphone market recorded slight year-over-year growth in the first quarter, global technology market analyst firm Canalys said April 30.

Overall global smartphone shipments reached 296.9 million units while seeing their third consecutive quarter of slowing growth. Canalys attributed the slowdown to the peak replacement cycle coming to an end and vendors prioritizing healthier inventory levels.



