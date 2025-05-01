Samsung Leads Global Smartphone Market Amid ‘Lackluster’ Industrywide Sales

Samsung led the global smartphone market in the first quarter as the market recorded slight year-over-year growth of 0.2%, global technology market analyst firm Canalys said in a Wednesday (April 30) press release.

Samsung shipped 60.5 million units during the quarter, while its nearest competitors were Apple, which shipped 55 million, and Xiaomi, which shipped 41.8 million, according to the release.

Samsung benefited from the launch of its latest flagship models and its new, competitively priced A-series products, while Apple saw growth in emerging Asia-Pacific markets and the U.S., and Xiaomi strengthened its brand in China and emerging markets, the release said.

Overall global smartphone shipments reached 296.9 million units while seeing their third consecutive quarter of slowing growth. The report attributed the slowdown to the peak replacement cycle coming to an end and vendors prioritizing healthier inventory levels.

“Major smartphone brands have not yet adjusted their full-year shipment targets, despite the lackluster performance in Q1,” Canalys Principal Analyst Toby Zhu said in the release. “They remain optimistic about a market rebound in Q2 and in the second half of the year.”

The U.S. smartphone market stood out in the first quarter with 12% year-over-year growth, according to the release. This was primarily driven by Apple, as the company built up its inventory ahead of new tariffs.

Looking ahead, the U.S. market is expected to experience “considerable volatility” over the next two or three quarters due to uncertainty around tariffs and weakening consumer confidence.

Tariffs are expected to reduce the availability of lower-cost models and drive average selling prices higher.

“These dynamics introduce new uncertainties not only for Apple but also for Android brands competing in the market,” Canalys Research Manager Le Xuan Chiew said in the release. “Pricing strategies, operator bundling packages and future product structures will come under significant pressure.”

It was reported Friday (April 25) that Apple has responded to the new U.S. tariffs by accelerating its plan to source all its iPhones for the U.S. from India. While the company had planned to prioritize India-made smartphones for sale in the U.S., it now plans to get all its U.S.-bound iPhones from India by the end of 2026.



