Google Makes AI Features Free to Workspace Subscribers

Google has phased out its $20 monthly fee for AI features on its Workspace products.

The tech giant announced Wednesday (Jan. 15) that subscribers to its Workspace Business and Enterprise plans will now receive Gemini — its artificial intelligence (AI) model — features at no added cost.

“With this change, we are no longer offering the Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, AI Meetings & Messaging, and AI Security add-ons for purchase,” Google said in a blog post. “Gemini is helping reduce the burden of mundane tasks, like taking notes during meetings and synthesizing long documents, and stepping in as a strategic thought partner to bring ideas to life and find ways to problem solve.”

At the same time, Google said that while it had eliminated the AI add-on fees, it is upping the prices of its Workspace Business and Enterprise plans starting Jan. 16.

“Existing customers with impacted Google Workspace Enterprise and Business plans or a Gemini for Workspace add-on subscription will receive an email with more information about price and subscription updates,” the company said.

The update comes as businesses are increasingly employing generative AI (GenAI) to carry out a range of different tasks, as PYMNTS Intelligence surveys of chief operating officers (COOs) have found.

As shown in the report “COOs Find the Key for a Positive ROI on GenAI: Customization,” COOs are customizing GenAI to maximize its impact.

“With expectations for substantial returns on investment by the decade’s end, COOs view GenAI as a key driver of future success,” PYMNTS wrote in November. “COOs are using GenAI for more critical operations, such as production feedback and cybersecurity management.”

The research found significant growth in adoption, with 57% of COOs using GenAI to monitor production in August of last year, compared to 32% three months earlier. At the same time, the use of GenAI for automated cybersecurity systems climbed from 17% to 55% in the same period, underlining growing confidence in its ability to handle complex systems and protect companies against cyber threats.

“In addition to high-impact functions, COOs rely on GenAI for tasks like data visualizations, workflow management and routine automation,” PYMNTS wrote. “The share of COOs using GenAI for visualizations grew from 53% to 67% between May and August, underscoring its role in improving operational efficiency across departments.”