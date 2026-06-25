Google Finance Debuts App and Investment Tracking Capabilities

Google has introduced new investing capabilities and a new Android app for Google Finance.

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The new offerings, announced Thursday (June 25), include the global rollout of an updated portfolios tool, letting users track their investments in one dashboard.

“Your existing Google Finance portfolios will be available automatically, or you can create a new one by dropping in screenshots or uploading files (like CSVs or PDFs) that detail your holdings,” Google wrote on its blog. “You can even just describe your investments to get started and build from there.”

After a portfolio is set up, the Google Finance research tool lets users explore further by asking questions such as “what sectors are currently underrepresented in my portfolio?” or “how does my fixed income allocation impact my long-term growth potential?”

In addition, users can ask Google Finance to keep them updated on their chosen topics by describing a task — the company gives the example of requesting “a daily pre-market briefing analyzing significant overnight moves across major cryptocurrencies” — to get notified of updates through the Google app.

Lastly, Google has launched a new Google Finance app for Android, “bringing the core of our new experience directly into your pocket,” the post added.

“For people who find themselves checking in on the market multiple times per day, the new app is a dedicated place to easily access your watchlist, as well as real-time data, a live financial news feed, the AI research tool and AI-powered ‘key moments’ that explain why a stock moved.”

This is happening as consumers are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) for tasks such as organizing their personal finances, as PYMNTS Intelligence research has shown.

For instance, the data shows that 62% of Generation Z consumers surveyed by PYMNTS were willing to use AI for “what if” financial planning.

Among AI’s most fervent adherents, upwards of 60% access AI primarily via a smartphone app, a sign that that artificial intelligence has “moved from occasional browser experimentation to habitual daily behavior,” PYMNTS wrote earlier this year.

“Every additional touchpoint where consumers engage with AI expands the surface area where AI can trigger or influence a financial outcome.”

Google introduced Google Finance in the U.S. last year and has since been steadily updating the tool. Last month, the company expanded the offering to Europe.