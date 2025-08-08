Google Finance to Add AI-Powered Charting Tools and Market Data

Google is testing a new version of Google Finance that includes features powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Over the coming weeks, Google Finance users in the U.S. will see the option to toggle between the new and classic versions, the company said in a Friday (Aug. 8) blog post.

The AI features in the new version of Google Finance allow users to get comprehensive answers to questions about financial issues, access charting tools to help visualize financial data beyond simple asset performance and explore more kinds of real-time market data and news, according to the post.

Google Finance currently provides real-time market quotes, international exchanges, financial news and analytics.

Google has been rolling out AI-powered features across its products. During a July earnings call, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that AI Overviews now has more than 2 billion monthly users across 200 countries and territories and that the feature drives 10% more search queries globally.

AI Overviews was launched in the U.S. in May 2024 and provides an AI-generated summary of information from several sources along with search results.

In May 2025, Google began rolling out AI Mode in its Search experience in the U.S., saying this feature complements AI Overviews by providing the company’s most powerful AI search and delivering an end-to-end AI Search experience.

During the same month, Google unveiled a slew of AI-powered tools to help brands drive growth in shopping and ad effectiveness. These tools include features in its ad ecosystem that help marketers create compelling visuals and video assets, a Smart Bidding Exploration tool that allows advertisers to pursue “less obvious and potentially high-performing searches,” and agentic capabilities that streamline campaign management, content creation and performance analysis.

In July, it was reported that Google wants to recruit news companies for an AI-related licensing project and hopes to launch a pilot project with around 20 national news organizations. A Google spokesperson told Bloomberg that the company is “exploring and experimenting with new types of partnerships and product experiences.”