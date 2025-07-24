Pichai: AI Overviews Top 2 Billion Users and Boost Search by 10%

Highlights
Alphabet raised its 2025 capital expenditures forecast to $85 billion, a 62% increase from 2024 and $10 billion more than it previously projected, citing rising demand for AI infrastructure in cloud services.
In the second quarter, Alphabet reported a 19% increase in net income to $28.2 billion, or $2.31 per share, on revenue of $96.4 billion. Both beat consensus forecasts.
Alphabet addressed AI talent competition, with CEO Sundar Pichai downplaying high-profile departures and highlighting Google’s ability to attract top researchers.
Google’s parent Alphabet on Wednesday (July 23) raised the amount it expects to spend on capital projects for this year and forecasted even higher spending in 2026.