Google, Meta and Others Pledge Billions of Dollars to Build AI Data Centers

Highlights
Google, Meta, Blackstone and CoreWeave are collectively investing hundreds of billions of dollars to build advanced AI data centers across the United States, with a focus on Pennsylvania.
Google signed a $3 billion hydroelectric power deal to support its $25 billion infrastructure expansion, while Meta plans to launch multi-gigawatt clusters called Prometheus and Hyperion.
CoreWeave and Blackstone-backed QTS are constructing new facilities in Pennsylvania, reflecting a broader trend of pairing AI compute growth with regional energy development.
Google, Meta, Blackstone and CoreWeave are planning to collectively spend hundreds of billions of dollars to build data centers for artificial intelligence, as the arms race heats up to build the computing power needed by this advanced technology.