Higgsfield Raises $400 Million for AI Video Platform

AI video generation platform Higgsfield is now a $5.4 billion company.

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The company achieved that valuation as it raised $400 million in a Series B funding round, Higgsfield announced Monday (Aug. 17). The startup says it will use the new funding to expand its time and scale its go-to-market efforts as it courts new business customers.

“Every business needs visual content, but creating it at the quality, speed and scale companies demand remains complex and expensive,” Alex Mashrabov, a former Snap executive and co-founder/CEO of Higgsfield, said in a news release.

“AI is fundamentally changing that. The next wave of value will be created by the applications that put this technology to work, and Higgsfield is leading that shift in visual media. We’re building the platform businesses use to create high-quality content faster and more efficiently, positioning Higgsfield at the center of a multi-trillion-dollar global market.”

According to the release, the new funding more than quadruples Higgsfield’s valuation of $1.3 billion. The company has more than 30 million customers and has seen increased adoption of its agentic artificial intelligence (AI) products, which “automate complex, multi-scene visual production,” the release added.

In an interview with the Financial Times about the funding round, Mashrabov said the company’s business customer base has ballooned since January. Those clients make up the bulk of Higgsfield’s revenue, up from less than 25% at the start of the year. He said the company has recently begun to concentrate more on corporate marketing clients.

“At Snapchat, the face filters I built were primarily used by teenagers for entertainment. At Higgsfield, we are transforming how larger businesses run marketing campaigns,” Mashrabov told the FT.

In related news, PYMNTS wrote last week about AI systems’ increasing prominence in product discovery. If this trend continues, the report said, “the advertising model retailers have spent two decades building starts to strain.”

Retail media networks have typically relied on human attention, with sponsored listings, search placement and visual promotions aimed at persuading people who are scrolling a page.

Chris Selland, founder of Differential Factor and a lecturer at Northeastern University’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business, sees that competition going somewhere else entirely.

“AEO is the new battleground for digital shelf space,” Selland told PYMNTS, using the term for AI engine optimization. He envisioned a future where product selection happens via an API call and not a shopper browsing a page.