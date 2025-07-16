Google Adds AI-Powered Local Business Calling to Search

Highlights
Google Search is rolling out a feature that lets it call local businesses on a user’s behalf to check prices and service availability, as well as make appointments and reservations.
The AI calling feature is available in the U.S., except for five states, with higher limits for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers.
Businesses can opt out of AI calls, which will be monitored and recorded for quality control.
Google is expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities in Search by rolling out a new, free feature that lets it call local businesses on the user’s behalf to do things like check pricing and make reservations.