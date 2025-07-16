Google Adds AI-Powered Local Business Calling to Search

Businesses can opt out of AI calls, which will be monitored and recorded for quality control.

The AI calling feature is available in the U.S., except for five states, with higher limits for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers.

Google is expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities in Search by rolling out a new, free feature that lets it call local businesses on the user’s behalf to do things like check pricing and make reservations.

The agentic AI tool, which is being rolled out in 45 U.S. states, is designed to help users accomplish tasks faster by eliminating the need for them to make routine phone calls themselves.

“To help you get even more done, we’re now bringing a new, agentic capability directly into Search: AI-powered calling to local businesses,” Robby Stein, vice president of product, Google Search, wrote in a Wednesday (July 16) company blog post. “From pet grooming to dry cleaning needs, Search can now call businesses to get pricing and availability information on your behalf — without you needing to pick up the phone.”

The automated call feature is rolling out to users and businesses in the United States — except in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana and Nebraska, according to a support page.

Subscribers to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra will have higher limits, the blog post said.

Google has been on a tear to add AI capabilities to Search, as AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Perplexity siphon off search traffic. Meanwhile, OpenAI is reportedly developing an AI-powered web browser to challenge Google Chrome, which produces 75% of Google’s ad revenue.

Earlier this month, Perplexity unveiled its new web browser, called Comet. It lets users ask questions, do tasks and carry out research — all in one user interface. The browser features an assistant that can conduct more robust research on behalf of users, such as comparing insurance plans.

See also: Google Could Face New Search Oversight From UK Watchdog

How Automated Calling Works

To use automated calling, users start by searching for local businesses such as “pet groomers near me,” the blog post said. Once Google displays the results, a horizontal bar appears above the list labeled, “Have AI check pricing.”

The user answers a few questions, such as what type of pet is involved, what services are needed and when, how the user wishes to get updates (text, email or both) and the user’s location. Google writes a summary of the request for the user to double-check, and then the user clicks “Submit.”

Google will then get information from different local businesses to canvas pricing and other data. It will send the options to the user.

The feature lets Google Search call local businesses to book appointments, check restaurant wait times, and confirm pricing and availability of services, the support page said. If a local business like a restaurant uses an online booking partner, Google can use that as well.

However, it is not clear whether Google Search will expand its capabilities to handle other types of questions, like asking about the dress code or restaurant ambience. PYMNTS contacted Google to request clarification.

Google will avoid calling a business late at night or early in the morning, per the support page. Calls will be monitored and recorded for quality control. Moreover, local businesses that do not wish to receive automated calls from Google Search can opt out.

In his blog post, Stein also announced that Google is bringing its most powerful AI model, Gemini 2.5 Pro, to AI Mode in Google Search to subscribers of its AI Pro and AI Ultra plans. This model is equipped with advanced reasoning, math and coding skills.

Google is adding “Deep Search” to AI Mode as well. Available to subscribers, this capability uses deep research skills to perform hundreds of searches, knit together the information and generate a report with full citations in minutes, the blog post said.

Subscribers getting these new AI Mode features, which started this week, are those who opted into the AI Mode experiment in Google Labs.

