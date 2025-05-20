Google Begins Adding AI Mode to Search Experience in US

Google said Tuesday (May 20) that it has begun rolling out AI Mode in its Search experience in the United States after testing it in Google Labs beginning in March.

AI Mode will appear in a new tab in Search and in the search bar in the Google app, according to a Tuesday blog post.

The company began testing AI Mode, which is its most powerful AI search, after rolling out AI Overviews last year and hearing from users that they want an end-to-end AI Search experience, according to the post.

“AI in Search is making it easier to ask Google anything and get a helpful response, with links to the web,” Google Vice President and Head of Search Elizabeth Reid wrote in the post. “That’s why AI Overviews is one of the most successful launches in Search in the past decade. As people use AI Overviews, we see they’re happier with their results, and they search more often.”

AI Mode dives deeper into the web than traditional searches on Google and delivers more relevant content, according to the post. Over time, the company will incorporate more of AI Mode’s features and capabilities into the core Search experience.

When Google announced the beginning of its test of AI Mode in March, the company said this search experience brings the user into an AI chatbot-like conversation but adds real-time search information, shopping and other sources of information.

The general availability of AI Mode in the U.S. came as investors in Google and Apple are reportedly uneasy about the growing popularity of AI search offered by tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Google also announced in the Tuesday blog post that it is working on several new capabilities for AI Mode that will be launched first in Google Labs.

These include a Deep Search that will issue hundreds of searches and create a report within minutes; Search Live that will answer questions about what is seen through the user’s camera; agentic capabilities that will help find and purchase products, beginning with event tickets, restaurant reservations and local appointments; a shopping experience that will let users virtually try on apparel by loading an image of themselves; and personalized suggestions based on the user’s past searches, per the post.

