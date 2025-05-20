Google to Embed Agentic Checkout, Virtual Try-on in Search

Highlights Google Search is getting agentic checkout with one-tap purchases and price tracking. Virtual try-on will let users see clothes on their own photos. AI Mode is evolving Google Search into a personalized, Gemini 2.5-powered assistant.

Google is adding shopping features in search as it faces competition from artificial intelligence chatbots for eCommerce transactions.

At the search giant’s annual I/O conference Tuesday (May 20), the company announced that Google Search’s AI Mode will soon be able to shop for products on behalf of users, bringing up websites that sell goods and letting users do virtual try-ons if applicable. Virtual try-on will let users see clothes on their own photos.

Google is also planning to introduce agentic checkout in search. After a user shops for a product through search, they can also add the goods to the online shopping cart and check out. The user can review the transaction and pay or let the agent pay autonomously.

AI Mode can also track prices and send a notification to the user if the product under watch reaches the target price.

Visual shopping and agentic checkout are arriving in a few months. These new features will be powered by Google’s most advanced AI model, Gemini 2.5.

“We want to get our best models into your hands and our products ASAP, and so we are shipping faster than ever,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said during the conference.

Google’s decision to incorporate shopping features comes as AI chatbot makers increasingly siphon off shopping traffic from Google Search.

This month, OpenAI hired Instacart CEO Fidji Simo to oversee consumer operations while Perplexity said it will embed PayPal within its chatbot. Meanwhile, Visa, Mastercard and PayPal announced separately in April that they will be offering agentic commerce services.

Starting this summer, AI Mode will also become more personalized as it taps the user’s content across Google products such as Gmail, Docs, Calendar and others. It will ask for the user’s permission first.

The plan is for all these AI features to be embedded directly into Google Search for one seamless interaction, essentially turning search into a big AI chatbot.

“This is the future of Google Search, a search that goes beyond information to intelligence,” Liz Reid, head of Google Search, said during the conference.

Pichai also took the wraps off two new products to enhance communication: 3D chats and live translation in Google Meet.

Coming later this year, Google Beam will convert 2D livestreams into realistic 3D livestreams so people who are speaking to each other feel as if the other person is in the same room.

Meanwhile, Google Meet offers live translations in English and Spanish now for subscribers, and enterprise users will get the feature later this year.

