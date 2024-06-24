ENavvi Revamps Interface, Adds Functionality to Prescription Marketplace

ENavvi has added a revamped user interface and a new, integrated ePrescribe functionality to its prescription marketplace.

These updates are designed to make it easier for healthcare providers to prescribe medications and for patients to access affordable cash-priced prescriptions, the company said in a Monday (June 24) press release.

“We’ve developed the neatest and most intuitive user interface available in the current ePrescribe market,” Alex Prevallet, chief growth officer at eNavvi, said in the release.

The prescription marketplace aims to use regulatory-compliant technology to make healthcare more transparent, accessible and affordable, according to the release.

Its new interface is a “complete overhaul” of the previous version and is designed for accessibility and ease of use, the release said.

The new Rx Marketplace makes it easy for prescribers to compare cash prices for medications from a network of pharmacy partners — both online mail-order and retail pharmacies — and make data-driven decisions, per the release.

The marketplace is currently in open beta phase and is allowing healthcare providers to sign up, explore its features and provide feedback, according to the release. ENavvi expects to make a full public release available in the third quarter.

One of the most significant advancements in the healthcare industry lies in the integration of digital tools and solutions aimed at streamlining medication access and delivery, PYMNTS reported in March.

In another recent development in this space, Amazon said on June 18 that it expanded its prescription drug program to include Medicare beneficiaries. With this change, more than 50 million enrollees in the government health insurance program are eligible for Amazon’s RxPass, a Prime member benefit that allows for affordable access to common medications, free delivery each month and the ability to connect with a pharmacist around the clock.

In November, Walgreens launched a digital tool designed to help customers find lower prices on their prescription medications. The retailer’s Rx Savings Finder searches multiple discount card websites for free, third-party discount cards.

Customers can access the discount card prices by text message or email and then present them to a Walgreens pharmacy team member, according to a PYMNTS report at the time.