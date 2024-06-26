Weave Launches Experience Platform for Healthcare Practices With Multiple Locations

Weave has launched a new experience platform for healthcare practices with multiple locations, including dental service organizations, vision, veterinary and medical groups.

This new enterprise experience joins the company’s existing platform designed for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, Weave said in a Wednesday (June 26) press release.

The new solution has features that meet the demands of the growing number of healthcare practices that have multiple locations, Branden Neish, chief product and technology officer at Weave, said in the release.

“Weave is now optimized for enterprise organizations to empower practices to achieve operational excellence, drive revenue growth and deliver an exceptional patient experience across all locations,” Neish said.

With the new platform, enterprise healthcare organizations can improve revenue cycle management (RCM) velocity by creating and distributing digital forms to any or all locations, unifying payment requests across all locations through a single admin login, and offering multiple patient payment options, according to the release.

They can also streamline new office integration and technology enablement; improve performance with group and enterprise level information and reporting; accelerate growth through new patient acquisition, improved case conversion and reduced churn; and transform central operations with a single login to manage all locations and settings, the release said.

“From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey,” the company said in the release. “Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business.”

The new enterprise platform is the latest of several product introductions announced by Weave.

On June 12, the company added a partner marketplace to its platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses. In the Weave Partner Marketplace, these businesses can find affiliate products and services designed to help them enhance their operational efficiency and patient experiences.

In February, Weave added payment plans to its payments suite. With this feature, healthcare businesses can set up and manage recurring payment schedules, enabling patients to pay their bills in installments.

Another payment option, ACH debit payments, was added to the Weave platform in January. This option allows patients to pay their co-pays or bills directly from their bank accounts.

