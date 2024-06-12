Weave Adds Partner Marketplace to Healthcare Business Platform

Weave has added a partner marketplace to its platform for small- to medium-sized healthcare businesses.

The Weave Partner Marketplace includes affiliate products and services designed to help healthcare practices enhance their operational efficiency and patient experiences, the company said in a Wednesday (June 12) press release.

It is accessible within the Weave platform or on Weave’s website, according to the release.

Among the products available to Weave customers at the launch of the marketplace are solutions for patient education, membership plans, human resources (HR) management, compliance, clinical intelligence and virtual reception, according to the release.

“Our focus with the Weave Marketplace is to create an intersection where together, our partners and customers can bring best-in-class technology solutions to practices, ensuring an optimal experience for practitioners and their patients,” Marcus Bertilson, chief operating officer of Weave, said in the release.

The Weave platform itself connects the entire customer journey — from first phone call to final invoice — and helps healthcare practices attract, communicate with and engage customers, per the release.

In another recent addition to its capabilities, Weave introduced payment plans to its payments suite in February, enabling customers to pay their bills in installments. With this offering, healthcare businesses can set up and manage recurring payment schedules by inputting the amount due, the first billing date and the number of months.

In January, Weave integrated ACH debit payments into its product suite, allowing patients to pay their co-pays or bills directly from their bank accounts. This option provides a more convenient and secure payment option for both patients and healthcare providers; lowers transaction costs; and increases the likelihood of healthcare providers receiving payments on time, the company said when announcing this capability.

Weave also added artificial intelligence (AI)-driven voicemail transcriptions to its healthcare platform. Launched in October, this ability to transcribe voicemails from patients enables efficient, convenient and private reading experiences. Users can access the voicemail transcriptions within the desktop application or mobile app and quickly consume messages without having to listen to audio, particularly in busy settings.

“AI will only continue to grow in popularity and daily use, which will have a transformative impact on the future of the healthcare industry,” Weave Chief Product and Technology Officer Branden Neish said at the time in a press release.

