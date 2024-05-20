Zelis Launches Platform for Healthcare Payments, Communications

Zelis has launched a platform designed to handle both healthcare payments and communications.

The new Zelis Advanced Payments Platform (ZAPP) helps payers process high volumes of claims payments and communications, while also simplifying payment experiences for both providers and members, the provider of healthcare technology solutions said in a Monday (May 20) press release.

“We’ve created an innovative platform that can scale based on a client’s needs, helps them stay compliant, provides modern offerings, and reduces friction among payers, providers and members,” Yusuf Qasim, president, payments optimization at Zelis, said in the release.

By managing communications and payments across modalities like the automated clearing house (ACH) network, virtual credit cards and check, ZAPP reduces operational costs for payers and provides quick and seamless payments and communications for providers and members, according to the release.

The platform also accelerates payers’ payments modernization by helping them scale into new markets and reach additional payees, the release said.

It also mitigates risk and complexity by managing and storing more than 1 million rules to help payers maintain compliance in an evolving regulatory landscape, per the release.

ZAPP is now generally available after being developed in partnership with clients over the past two years, according to the release. The platform is already used by more than 450 payers and has delivered $220 billion in payments and 800 million claims communications.

“We’ve thoughtfully built ZAPP by listening to the needs of payer clients and expanding our partner ecosystem,” Qasim said in the release.

Among consumers who hold an online account with a digital healthcare- or wellness-related portal, 48% reported that online channels improve at least one part of the overall payments and billing management experience, according to the report, “The Digital Platform Promise: How Patients Want to Streamline Healthcare Payments,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Lynx collaboration.

The launch of ZAPP comes on the heels of several of several other products and partnerships announced by Zelis. These include an in-network pricing/contract modeling service for health plans, a partnership with Availity to streamline everything from administrative workflows through healthcare payments between payers and providers, and a tool designed to help consumers better navigate the healthcare landscape.