Paytient Gets $40 Million to Expand Healthcare Cost-Smoothing Solutions

Paytient secured $40 million from Trinity Capital to expand its employer- or health plan-embedded cost-smoothing solutions to new markets.

The company aims to expand these solutions — which enable patients to manage out-of-pocket healthcare costs over time, without interest or fees — into large group employer-sponsored plans, alternative health plans, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace and Medicare, Paytient said in a Tuesday (June 3) press release.

The partnership with Trinity Capital will enable Paytient to scale faster and meet the demand from insurers and employers for solutions that help people manage the cost of care, Paytient founder and CEO Brian Whorley said in the release.

“Cost-smoothing isn’t just a feature — it’s a foundational shift in how we pay for care that creates a virtuous cycle of value creation within the system,” Whorley said. “We’re committed to making it a standard part of every health plan, no matter what kind of insurance someone has.”

Paytient partners with nearly 7,000 employers, insurers and providers and has over 23 million members, according to the release.

The company powers 40% of the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan (MP3) solutions in the Part D marketplace, formed a strategic partnership with HealthEquity, and is now active in 13 states’ ACA marketplaces, with plans to expand nationwide in 2026, per the release.

“Paytient is addressing a growing need in the healthcare landscape by making care more accessible and affordable,” Trinity Capital Director of Tech Lending Jack McNamara said in a Tuesday press release. “As the demand for flexible healthcare solutions continues to rise, the Paytient team’s expertise and momentum position them well to serve this growing market.”

Healthcare providers that offer effective and user-friendly payment plans for out-of-pocket expenses not only improve the patient experience but also strengthen their customer base, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Managing Healthcare Costs: How Patients Use Payment Plans.”

The report found that 19% of consumers who live paycheck to paycheck and have issues paying bills have set up a payment plan and are very or extremely likely to switch healthcare providers to obtain a better payments experience.



