IDEMIA and My Family ID Partner on Capturing Identification Information

IDEMIA Public Security North America and My Family ID have partnered to help families capture a photo, fingerprints and other identification information for their children for use in case a child or other family member ever goes missing.

This collaboration brings together the My Family ID app and IDEMIA’s biometric-based solutions, the companies said in a Monday (Aug. 26) press release.

“The My Family ID app enables parents, guardians or caregivers to easily maintain a digital ID and fingerprints for children that they can access within easy reach — from their smartphone,” Donnie Scott, CEO at IDEMIA Public Security North America, said in the release. “This is crucial in the event of an emergency when every second counts.”

The My Family ID app enables the creation of safety profiles that include the child’s or family member’s full name, date of birth, hair color, eye color, height, weight, allergies, medicines and parent/guardian information, according to the release.

The app also uses face scan and touchless fingerprinting technology to capture and store an image of a child’s or family member’s face that is suitable for facial recognition and high-resolution, detailed fingerprints, the release said.

It helps families maintain up-to-date images and descriptions of children and family members; fully encrypts the images and information and stores files only on the user’s device, to protect privacy; and generates a PDF of the profile that can be shared in the time of emergency, per the release.

“I see My Family ID as a practical tool for our time; a tool that is easy for parents to use and is helpful to law enforcement too,” Charles Still, creator of My Family ID and owner of Secure Live Scan, said in the release.

In another recently announced partnership, IDEMIA teamed up with Samsung to bring mobile IDs to Iowa, allowing the state’s residents to store their mobile ID in their Samsung Wallet.

Residents can now use the mobile IDs to confirm their identity using their mobile phone at TSA checkpoints at the Des Moines and Eastern Iowa airports, along with 25 other participating airports in the country and other participating businesses.

IDEMIA and Samsung first announced their partnership in 2023, saying they planned to bring mobile driver’s licenses and state IDs first to Iowa and Arizona and then to other states.