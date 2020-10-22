Innovation

Ant Group Launches Copyright Services Platform

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
digital copyright symbol

Just posted online a song or piece of software you wrote and worried about it getting ripped off?

If so, Chinese FinTech Ant Group has a deal for you.

As Ant Group is on the verge of launching a blockbuster, $35 billion IPO, its blockchain business, AntChain, has unveiled a new platform designed to help those on the creative side of the aisle protect their work from poachers.

AntChain’s new digital copyright services platform uses a combination of blockchain and AI technologies “to quickly authenticate and verify a variety of original works, from music scores to videos, images, and articles and essays,” the company noted in a press release.

According to AntChain, the new copyright services platform works like this:

The writer, software designer, singer or other “creator” uploads her or his work onto the copyright platform, which then searches its database  to see whether the particular piece of content is already in the system.

If it can’t find a match, the AntChain copyright services platform will produce both a “unique digital copyright certification containing basic information about the work’ as well as a “notary stamp.”

The aim, according to AntChain, is to create “tamper-proof certifications can also be submitted as evidence in copyright infringement and tort cases.”

And it can also save time, said AntChain, noting that applying for copyright registration and certification is both a time-consuming and complicated process.

AntChain claims its platform reduces the time needed to a minute, while also saving as much as 95 percent in “related expenditures.”

In addition, content creators can use its copyright services platform as a search mechanism as well in order to flag potential infringements or knockoffs of their work, according to AntChain.

“We believe that AntChain can play a pivotal role in building trust among multiple parties and solving real-life problems for the copyright industry," Guofei Jiang, president of Ant Group’s advanced technology division, said in the press release. “The AntChain-powered digital copyright services platform was specifically designed to address the pain points that creators typically encounter when trying to authenticate and protect their work.”

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.6K
Payment Methods

Visa Expands Tap To Phone To 15 Countries

3.7K
Amazon

Amazon Introduces No-Charge One-Hour Pickup At Whole Foods

2.8K
Digital Payments

i2c Joins Visa's FinTech Fast Track Program

2.5K
B2B Payments

Rep. Patrick McHenry: SMBs Need More PPP Stimulus; Big Tech Bashing ‘Irksome’

2.3K
Credit Unions

PSCU: Credit Spend Rebounds, Offering CUs New Ways to Engage Members (Digitally)

2.2K
B2B Payments

To Modernize B2B Payments, Break Down The Silos Between AP And AR

2.1K
B2B Payments

Beroe, Tealbook Partner On Boosting Supply Chain Visibility

2.1K
Credit Cards

NEW DATA: The Impact Of Transaction Declines And Disputes On The Consumer-Merchant Relationship

1.9K
Digital Banking

European Banking Federation On The EU’s Shift To Digital, Data-Driven Financial Services

1.9K
B2B Payments

Finexio Raises $23M Towards Providing AP Payments Tools

1.8K
Disbursements

The Inevitability Of Instant Disbursements

1.7K
Consumer Payments

‘Digital Shifters’ Taking More Definable Shapes As COVID Clears

1.7K
Consumer Payments

Report: Sephora: Why (Payment) Variety Is The Spice Of Life For Beauty Retailers

founders, CEOs, tech firms, growth, stock market
1.6K
Stock Index

Founder-Led Firms Rebounding Faster Than CEO-Led Firms

medicare advantage, moms meals, incomm, payments, healthcare, seniors
1.6K
Healthcare

InComm Partners With Mom’s Meals To Serve Medicare Advantage Seniors