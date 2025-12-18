Payments Infrastructure Now Decides Which Insurers Win

Highlights
Payments infrastructure increasingly requires contractual-grade uptime, security and multi-region disaster recovery, proven through regular full failovers.
Cross-functional infrastructure work enables reliable integrations across banks, wallets and partners without sacrificing stability.
Standardized cloud architecture, strong identity controls and fraud defenses let teams build differentiated products instead of maintaining commodity systems.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments: One Inc’s Elizabeth Hoemeke
Elizabeth Hoemeke is chief information officer of One Inc, where she oversees the implementation of the company’s global IT roadmap, the development of overall strategic planning, transformation and innovation initiatives, and the security of technology solutions in support of insurance partners and customers.
