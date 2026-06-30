Banks Gain New Fraud Tools as House Panel Advances Payments Bills
Highlights
Lawmakers advanced bills aimed at payments fraud, credit reporting and earned wage access.
The biggest debate centered on whether earned wage access should be treated as a payroll benefit or a loan.
The measures now move toward possible House floor consideration after clearing committee.
The House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday (June 30) advanced a package of legislation that would give banks greater flexibility to combat payments fraud, expand the types of payment histories that can be used to build consumer credit and establish a national regulatory framework for earned wage access.