FinTechs Face a Tougher Road on Cross-Border Deals

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Christine Graham is a partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, where a core part of her practice involves advising clients on foreign direct investment (FDI) screening reviews and national security matters in the context of corporate transactions. Christine is widely recognized in the field of FDI. She is vice chair of the ABA Antitrust Foreign Investment and National Security Committee, co-founder of the EU FDI Association, and a member of the U.K. government’s Expert Panel on the U.K. national security and investment regime.