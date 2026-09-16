Treasury Rethinks AML Rules for Banks That Know Their Customers

Highlights
Treasury is considering raising SAR and CTR thresholds and taking the length of banks’ customer relationships into account.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Treasury is working on AML/BSA threshold increases based on customer tenure to reduce community bank burdens.
Lawmakers also questioned Bessent about stablecoins, bank deposits, cybersecurity, meme coins and beneficial ownership reporting.
Treasury may raise longstanding bank reporting thresholds and take into account how long financial institutions have known their customers, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told lawmakers Tuesday (Sept. 15).