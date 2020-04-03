Loans

JPMorgan Now Taking Applications For Paycheck Protection Program

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
JPMorgan, one of the nation’s largest lenders, started accepting applications for loans from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on Friday (April 3), according to Reuters. The news service said the announcement was posted on the bank’s website. This development is a change from JPMorgan’s previous note in an email on Thursday (April 2) that the bank would not be prepared to begin processing loans on Friday. One of the criteria for acceptance by the New York-based bank is that applicants must have been Chase business checking account customers since at least Feb. 15. In addition, they cannot have applied for a similar loan with another financial institution (FI) On Thursday, CNBC reported that Chase had told its customers they will likely be ready to accept loan applications on Friday (April 3). According to CNBC, the SMB lending program is a key part of the $2 trillion stimulus package that President Donald Trump signed into law last week to help rescue an economy that has ground to halt due to the coronavirus. CNBC said the $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law last week by President Donald Trump is the key to rescuing an economy that has ground to halt coronavirus. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that banks should start distributing $350 billion in loans just after midnight on Friday, and said the loans do not have to be paid back. In a recent survey, Main Street on Lockdown, PYMNTS reported on the urgency of getting the cash out the door and into the hands of struggling businesses. The survey of more than 200 small and mid-size businesses late last month revealed that there was only enough cash on hand to get through the next three weeks before reaching for personal credit lines or loans.

JPMorgan, one of the nation’s largest lenders, started accepting applications for loans from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on Friday (April 3), according to Reuters. The news service said the announcement was posted on the bank’s website.

This development is a change from JPMorgan’s previous note in an email on Thursday (April 2) that the bank would not be prepared to begin processing loans on Friday.

One of the criteria for acceptance by the New York-based bank is that applicants must have been Chase business checking account customers since at least Feb. 15. In addition, they cannot have applied for a similar loan with another financial institution (FI).

On Thursday, CNBC reported that Chase had told its customers they will likely be ready to accept loan applications on Friday (April 3). According to CNBC, the SMB lending program is a key part of the $2 trillion stimulus package that President Donald Trump signed into law last week to help rescue an economy that has ground to halt due to the coronavirus.

CNBC said the $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law last week by President Donald Trump is the key to rescuing an economy that has ground to halt coronavirus.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that banks should start distributing $350 billion in loans just after midnight on Friday, and said the loans do not have to be paid back.

In a recent survey, Main Street on Lockdown, PYMNTS reported on the urgency of getting the cash out the door and into the hands of struggling businesses. The survey of more than 200 small and mid-size businesses late last month revealed that there was only enough cash on hand to get through the next three weeks before reaching for personal credit lines or loans.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: MARCH 2020 B2B API TRACKER  

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In this month’s B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

7.6K
Coronavirus

Minneapolis Fed Chief Calls For ‘Generous’ SMB Funding

Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency
5.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Binance Acquires CoinMarketCap; SEC Seeks Comment On BSTX Rule Change Proposal

Neiman Marcus, JOANN Team Up To Battle COVID-19 Neiman Marcus, JOANN Team Up To Battle COVID-19
4.8K
Coronavirus

How Neiman Marcus Got Into The Medical Mask-Making Business

uber eats, supermarkets, grocery, delivery, france, spain, brazil, coronavirus, uber eats, supermarkets, grocery, delivery, france, spain, brazil, coronavirus,
4.0K
Delivery

Uber Eats Moves Into On-Demand Grocery Delivery

3.6K
Credit Unions

Senate Federal CEO On Protecting Member Trust During Digital Overhauls

What Will Business Look Like Post COVID-19? What Will Business Look Like Post COVID-19?
3.4K
Coronavirus

What Will Business Look Like Post COVID-19? Ask China

SoftBank SoftBank
3.2K
Investments

SoftBank Abandons WeWork Deal; Lawsuit Likely

coronavirus-test-vaccine-cure coronavirus-test-vaccine-cure
3.1K
Coronavirus

Australia To Test Coronavirus Vaccine; US Doctor Claims To Have Potential Cure

account-takeover-fraud-kount account-takeover-fraud-kount
3.1K
Security & Fraud

Building The Biggest Wall Around Logins Only Makes Good Customers Mad

LexisNexis LexisNexis
2.9K
B2B Payments

LexisNexis Juris Collaborates On Faster Legal Invoice Payments

produce produce
2.9K
Retail

Blockchain Finds New Home In Retail Food Supply

Business Travel Business Travel
2.6K
B2B Payments

Corporate Travel Startup Huilianyi Raises $42M Amid Industry Turmoil

bank bank
2.6K
B2B Payments

Aussie Neo Bank Judo Secures Government Funding For SMB Loans

restaurants coronavirus restaurants coronavirus
2.6K
Coronavirus

Restaurant Operators On Life Before, During And After COVID-19

Shifting Food Supply Chains Amid COVID-19 Shifting Food Supply Chains Amid COVID-19
2.6K
Coronavirus

FoodMaven On Food Distributors’ Pivot To B2C