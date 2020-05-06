Loans

NY Fed Study: Neediest SMBs Didn’t Get Coronavirus PPP Loans

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
open for takeaway only

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was intended to extend forgivable loans to businesses struggling to pay workers and stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, small businesses in areas less affected by the crisis — like the midwest — are getting a disproportionately higher number of loans, according to a study by New York Federal Reserve economists.

Less than 20 percent of small businesses located in New York — the epicenter of the U.S. pandemic — were approved for loans. Conversely, more than half of the small businesses in Nebraska are anticipating PPP loans.

The the study, by New York Federal Reserve economists Desi Volker and Haoyang Liu, found “… there is no statistically significant relationship between the severity of the economic impact of COVID-19 — measured both in terms of cases and unemployment claims — and the share of small businesses getting PPP loans, after excluding New York and New Jersey.” 

In fact, the economists said, there is “a negative relationship” between the number of coronavirus cases per capita and the number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that got PPP loans. Further, using unemployment figures, the study showed there is no “statistically significant relationship” between financial setbacks caused by the pandemic and the odds of a business being awarded a PPP loan.

Loans were supposed to be extended by the Small Business Administration (SBA) based on a first-come, first-served basis. However, the first applications lenders received were not necessarily the first ones submitted to the SBA due to banks’ varying requirements. Banks were also inclined to award loans to companies they already did business with.

On the plus side, the majority of loans were processed by smaller banks and were awarded to industries particularly hard hit, such as retail, hotels and restaurants. The economists point out, however, that the construction sector, which is considered an essential business in most regions, received more PPP funding. Businesses in the professional, scientific, and technical services sectors also received a disproportionately high number of PPP loans even though many were likely to continue operations online.

The economists said that the variations by location are likely due to banks’ prioritizing current clients and the high number of community banks extending PPP loans. 

The federal CARES Act allotted $349 billion for the PPP in its first round of funding in early April. Another bill was passed at the end of last month earmarking $310 billion for PPP loans.

The National Restaurant Association said on April 29 that the PPP loans extended to many restaurants largely didn’t meet their needs since many were closed. The loan money has to be used within eight weeks for payroll, rent and/or utilities.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER

Glitches such as those arising from faulty application programming interfaces (APIs) can lead up to 88 percent of app users to abandon them, making it imperative for banks to constantly monitor their APIs’ performance. In the May 2020 B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB executives Robert Pehrson and Paula da Silva about how harnessing internal data and third-party data from ratings institutes and government agencies can maintain API performance and offer a seamless banking experience.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration
7.0K
Loans

Kudlow: Third Round Of SBA PPP Loans ‘May Be’ Necessary

Today in Payments Today in Payments
5.7K
News

Today In Payments: Google Phone Data: Mixed Stay-Home Compliance; India’s Jio Gets $750M Boost From Silver Lake

Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers
4.8K
Coronavirus

Georgia’s Push To Reopen Falls Flat As Consumers Stay Home

4.7K
B2B Payments

RBS Shutters Bó To Focus On SMB Challenger Bank Mettle

Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For
4.2K
Loans

Most Of SBA PPP Loan Program’s Second Round Funding Already Spoken For

supermarket worker with mask supermarket worker with mask
4.1K
Coronavirus

Frontline Workers Want More Pandemic Hazard Pay

Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings
3.1K
Retail

New Yelp Feature Helps Local Businesses Promote Digital Offerings

Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news
2.9K
Coronavirus

Google Phone Data Reveals Mixed Stay-Home Compliance

healthcare data innovation healthcare data innovation
2.8K
Healthcare

Why Data-Backed Innovation Is The Medicine Healthcare Needs

Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach
2.7K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard’s Playbook On Fighting Online Fraud’s Big Surge

Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World
2.6K
Coronavirus

Why Consumers Aren’t In A Rush To Reopen The Economy

Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge
2.6K
Podcasts

Payoneer CEO: eCommerce’s Surge And Brick-And-Mortar’s ‘Vicious Cycle’

Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization
2.6K
B2B Payments

Buyers And Suppliers Tackle The Invoice-To-Pay Digitization Journey

Ninja Van closes funding round Ninja Van closes funding round
2.6K
Investments

Singapore’s Ninja Van Delivery Startup Raises $279M

Status Pro Lamar Jackson VR Status Pro Lamar Jackson VR
2.5K
Retail

Lamar Jackson Lights Up VR Gaming