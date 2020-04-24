Loans

Treasury Directs Public Firms To Return Small Business PPP Money

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus

The Treasury Department issued new guidance on Thursday (April 23) directing publicly traded companies to return Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans by May 7 if they can’t prove they were eligible for a loan. 

Public backlash has been building as it was revealed that public companies and big chains worth millions received relief money earmarked for struggling small businesses with less than 500 employees. The funding was released on April 3 and was depleted in days. The new guidelines require companies to certify with their lender that they need the loan and cannot access the money from other sources.

“All borrowers must assess their economic need for a PPP loan under the standard established by the CARES Act and the PPP regulations at the time of the loan application,” the guidance states. “Borrowers still must certify in good faith that their PPP loan request is necessary.”

The data analytics firm FactSquared indicated that 179 public firms received $676 million in forgivable PPP loans. The company used an artificial intelligence (AI) bot named Margaret to crawl SEC K-8 filings in real-time. 

Ruth’s Chris steakhouse received $20 million in two loans and said it would return the money. Shake Shack returned the $10 million it received, as did Sweetgreen restaurant chain.

The hotel group Ashford Hospitality Trust — which includes big names like Marriot, Hilton and Ritz Carlton — was among the biggest loan recipients, awarded a total of $30 million. Loans for its properties ranged from $86,000 to $3.7 million.

The $2 trillion CARES Act stimulus package included $350 billion for the PPP, which was intended to benefit workers at businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees. Congress approved another round of funding totaling $320 billion. The program has a $10 million loan limit, but larger businesses applied through subsidiaries.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the new funding bill Friday (April 24). The package includes $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion in funding for testing for the virus.

 

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams
30.5K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams

uncut dollar bills uncut dollar bills
20.9K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: US Must Spend To Save Economy Amid COVID-19

AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service
10.9K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Aims To Transform SaaS Accounting With Managed Service

7.8K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

cybersecurity iOS cybersecurity iOS
6.7K
Apple

Apple iOS At Risk In Email Hack

Integration Integration
6.3K
B2B Payments

Qwil Eyes Vendor Payment Control With SAP Fieldglass Integration

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
6.1K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

Today in Payments Today in Payments
4.7K
News

Today In Payments: Facebook Closes $5.7B Deal For Stake In Reliance Jio; GM Shutters Its Car-Sharing Platform

The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two 101 The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two 101
4.6K
Loans

The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two

Amazon Teams With Foods Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need Amazon Teams With Foods Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need
4.3K
Delivery

Amazon Teams With Food Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need

SMB, small business, PPP, paycheck protection loans, SBA, forgivable, rehires, laid off, coronavirus SMB, small business, PPP, paycheck protection loans, SBA, forgivable, rehires, laid off, coronavirus
4.2K
Loans

SMBs Say COVID-19 Relief Loans Won’t Spur Rehiring

IRS Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail IRS Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail
4.0K
Coronavirus

IRS $1,200 Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail

Ripple is filing a lawsuit against YouTube Ripple is filing a lawsuit against YouTube
4.0K
Legal

Ripple Files Lawsuit Against YouTube For Not Removing Crypto Scams Fast Enough

Consumer Life In A Post-COVID-19 Economy Consumer Life In A Post-COVID-19 Economy
3.9K
Today In Data

Consumer Life In A Post-COVID-19 Economy

The biggest recipient of the PPP is a Dallas hotelier The biggest recipient of the PPP is a Dallas hotelier
3.3K
Loans

Texas Hotelier Nets $59M In PPP Loans