Binance App Adds One-Click Access to Prediction Markets

The Binance App now offers access to prediction markets.

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The app’s new Prediction Markets feature is powered by an integration with third-party platforms, starting with Predict.fun, Binance said in a Thursday (April 9) announcement.

“Users can now take positions on real-world outcomes across different categories,” Binance said in the announcement.

Prediction Markets provides Binance App users with one-click access to prediction markets, allows them to trade prediction markets using their Binance Spot and Funding Account balances, and provides a gasless trading experience, with Binance Wallet sponsoring all trading and settlement transaction fees, according to the announcement.

The feature also supports both Market Orders and Limit Orders, and it provides security by using Binance Wallet Keyless MPC technology, the announcement said.

The Prediction Markets feature is not available in all regions. Users in supported regions will find the feature by navigating to the Markets tab in the Binance App and then tapping the Prediction tab, per the announcement.

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PYMNTS reported in January that prediction markets are being provided by purpose-built platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi, as well as by traditional iGaming, sports betting, and retail investing and crypto platforms such as Robinhood, DraftKings, Coinbase, Kraken and others.

Global financial institutions are eyeing the market, too. Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon said in January that the bank is looking into how it might get involved in prediction markets. JPMorganChase CEO Jamie Dimon said in March that the bank is considering getting into the prediction market business and that it could apply a prediction market model to stocks.

When Crypto.com announced the launch of a new prediction markets platform in February, the company’s co-founder and CEO, Kris Marszalek, said the standalone platform was a response to the momentum the company had seen in this space. Marszalek reported that Crypto.com had seen rapid growth in its prediction markets business, with roughly 40-fold weekly expansion over the previous six months.

Coinbase announced in December 2025 that it would begin to offer access to prediction markets in the U.S., with all market flow coming from Kalshi at launch. Coinbase said users can manage their prediction market positions alongside existing crypto, equities and cash balances. The company added that it plans to support contracts from other prediction market platforms as well.