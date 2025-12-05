Meta Acquires Limitless to Accelerate Work on AI-Enabled Wearables

Meta reportedly acquired Limitless, a maker of artificial intelligence-powered wearables.

The acquisition was announced by Limitless in a Friday (Dec. 5) blog post and confirmed by a Meta spokesperson, CNBC reported Friday.

“We’re excited that Limitless will be joining Meta to help accelerate our work to build AI-enabled wearables,” the spokesperson said, per the report.

Limitless makes an AI-powered pendant that records conversations and generates summaries, according to the report.

In the company’s blog post, Limitless co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker said that when Limitless was launched five years ago, the idea of combining AI and hardware would have been considered “ludicrous.” But today it seems “inevitable,” he said.

“Meta recently announced a new vision to bring personal superintelligence to everyone, and a key part of that vision is building incredible AI-enabled wearables,” Siroker said in the post. “We share this vision, and we’ll be joining Meta to help bring our shared vision to life.”

It was reported Thursday (Dec. 4) that Meta executives are considering cutting as much as 30% of the budget of the company’s metaverse group amid a shift of resources toward AI.

On Wednesday (Dec. 3), Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a series of posts on Threads that the company is establishing a new creative studio in its Reality Labs division that will focus on AI glasses and other devices.

“We’re entering a new era where AI glasses and other devices will change how we connect with technology and each other,” Zuckerberg wrote in one of the posts. “The potential is enormous, but what matters most is making these experiences feel natural and truly centered around people.”

Zuckerberg said during an October earnings call that Meta is focused on “building personal superintelligence for everyone.”

PYMNTS reported at the time that Meta’s framing of “personal superintelligence” suggests something between a digital assistant and a personalized operating system, a model that learns from user behavior across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Quest devices.

EssilorLuxottica, which partners with Meta on AI glasses, reported in July that the sales of Ray-Ban Meta glasses were up more than 200% in the first half of the year.

