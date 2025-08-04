Meta Faces Scrutiny Over AI Prompt Disclosure

Meta is under criticism for privacy practices across two of its platforms.

Meta’s artificial intelligence assistant may publicly share user prompts, and its apps may have exploited a technical loophole to track Android users without their knowledge, CPO Magazine reported.

Meta’s AI app introduced a pop-up warning that content entered by users — including personal or sensitive information — may be publicly shared, per a June 20 report. It seems these prompts can be published in the “Discover” feed. The feature, which launched earlier this year, showcases AI-generated content and occasionally displays user-submitted prompts, some of which have included private data such as legal documents, personal identifiers and even apparently audio of minors.

Although users can opt out, the setting is enabled by default, and users must manually disable it, the report said. Privacy advocates argue that no other major chatbot service offers a comparable mechanism that proactively republishes private inputs.

Consumers already have privacy concerns around generative AI. The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Generation AI: Why Gen Z Bets Big and Boomers Hold Back” found that 36% of generative AI users are nervous about these platforms sharing or misusing their personal information, and 33% of non-users are kept from adopting the technology because of the same hesitations.

Separately, Meta may have taken advantage of an Android system vulnerability known as “Local Mess” to harvest web browsing data, per a June 17 CPO Magazine report. The loophole, involving the mobile operating system’s localhost address, potentially allowed Meta and Russian tech company Yandex to listen in on users and correlate their behavior across apps and websites. The tech giants may have been able to do this even when users were browsing in incognito mode or using other privacy protections. This data could be linked to a user’s Meta account or Android Advertising ID.

Meta has since halted sending data to localhost, characterizing the issue as a miscommunication with Google’s policy framework. Privacy watchdogs and experts say both cases could trigger regulatory action in the European Union and other jurisdictions.

Meta is already facing legal action over its privacy practices in an $8 billion lawsuit concerning alleged data misuse.

Google, for its part, is scheduled to appear in court later this month for allegedly violating the privacy of both Android and non-Android mobile phone service users.

