Ulta, Old Navy and Mercari Rise in Holiday Shopping App Usage
Who’s going to win the digital wallet for the holidays? It was a question we asked as November started. A quick check of the PYMNTS app provider shopping rankings for October showed a few surprises climbing up the ranks. The PYMNTS.com Shopping Apps page offers a monthly ranking of smartphone Shopping Apps, assessing them based on publicly available information and exclusive app usage data, helping users identify the top performers in the market. The ranking aims to provide precise insights into app performance, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions.