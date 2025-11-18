Marqeta Exec Sees Digital Wallets as ‘Gateway’ to Payments Choice

Highlights
Merchants are seeking flexibility to control rising payment costs without limiting consumer choice.
Digital wallets and flexible credentials are expanding access to credit and installment payments across debit and BNPL.
Marqeta is powering the shift as issuers, networks and brands rethink what a card can do, as Todd Pollak, chief revenue officer, tells PYMNTS.
Watch more: Digital Shift: Marqeta’s Todd Pollak
Todd Pollak is chief revenue officer at Marqeta, responsible for driving global growth and partnerships across the company’s modern card-issuing platform.
