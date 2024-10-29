New Data: Instant Payments for Enterprise: Ad Hoc Transactions Go Real-Time

Download the Study How Instant Pay Is Becoming the Standard for Ad Hoc Payments By completing this form, I have read and acknowledged the Terms and Conditions and agree that PYMNTS.com may contact me at the email address above. Δ

Enterprises regularly make ad hoc payments to consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). In the last year, the share of accounts payable (AP) comprised of ad hoc payments has grown substantially. This suggests that companies are shifting to business models where they do not onboard recurring payees. The use of instant payment methods to send ad hoc payments is growing as well.

Forty-five percent of ad hoc payments are sent via instant methods, up from 36% in January 2024. These methods are the most common way ad hoc payments are sent. The gig economy and gaming industry are driving the increase. This data suggests that instant is on its way to becoming the go-to method when sending ad hoc transactions.

These are some of the findings explored in “How Instant Pay Is Becoming the Standard for Ad Hoc Payments,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments collaboration. The report is based on a survey of 200 enterprise senders generating at least $50 million in annual revenue across the United States conducted between June 20 and July 10. It examines these issuers’ use of instant methods to make disbursements to SMBs and consumers. The report focuses on the following industry segments: hospitality, gaming, trucking/transportation, gig economy (e.g., freelance workers) and property management.

Inside “How Instant Pay Is Becoming the Standard for Ad Hoc Payments”

Insights into how instant is on its way to becoming the future delivery method of ad hoc transactions

Why push to debit card remains the top way senders send instant payments to businesses

Insight into why the availability of instant pay for ad hoc payments remains conditional despite growing demand

Why enterprises benefit from sending ad hoc transactions via instant methods

How third-party solutions can help enterprise senders integrate instant options into their ad hoc payment processes

The report explores the senders’ growing adoption of instant payment methods to send ad hoc payments. Featuring 10 charts of insightful data detailing the rise of instant ad hoc transactions, the report explores how instant is becoming the standard method for ad hoc transactions. Download the report to learn more.