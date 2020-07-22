News

In today’s top news, Mastercard is promoting sustainable credit cards, and Wirecard seeks a forensic investigation into its recently discovered accounting scandal. Plus, Salesforce expanded its Order Management offerings.

Mastercard Introduces Sustainable Credit Card

Mastercard Inc. is promoting the use of sustainable credit cards, helping issuers in more than a dozen countries offer cards made from recyclable, bio-sourced, chlorine-free, degradable and ocean-safe plastics.

Wirecard Seeks Forensic Investigation Into Its Collapse

Wirecard AG, the German payments company fighting for survival, has hired New York-based forensic accounting firm Alix Partners to investigate the accounting scandal that led to its insolvency.

Salesforce Boosts Payments Capabilities For Users

Salesforce has announced a broad expansion of its Order Management offerings, including the ability for companies to let online shoppers complete purchases without leaving social media channels.

CapOne Credit Card Business Shrinks, Delinquencies Fall

Capital One reported on Tuesday (July 21) that its credit card business shrank during the second quarter, but that delinquencies fell despite the pandemic.

Scotiabank: Why Banks Need To Rethink Personalization

Six out of 10 customers say they’ll use digital, not physical bank channels even after the pandemic recedes. But digital banking isn’t enough to keep customers loyal to their bank, says Adam Swinemar, vice president of digital channels at Scotiabank. In this month’s Digital-First Banking Tracker, Swinemar explains how personalization can drive customer loyalty — but only if it does these things.

Trulioo: Why Digital Identity Needs Disruption – Right Now

Keeping online fraud in check has become incredibly challenging as digital everything has surged to new heights. To stay ahead, merchants and financial institutions must rewrite the rule book for identity verification, Trulioo Chief Operating Officer Zac Cohen tells Karen Webster. A rulebook that must address two sides of the digital identity coin: accessibility and participation.

Holiday Shopping Season Will Be All About Digital 3.0, COVID Concerns

Although no major retailer has gone on record yet about their expectations for the 2020 season, some signs are already pointing to pretty significant changes.

