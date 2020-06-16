In today’s top news, Walmart acquired health services tech startup CareZone for $200 million, and Grab will lay off more than 300 employees. Plus, WhatsApp launched digital payments features for its app in Brazil.

Walmart Boosts Digital Health, Wellness Capabilities With CareZone Buy

Walmart has purchased CareZone, a health services technology company that promises to manage prescription drugs for customers and simplify the ordering and payment process. The the world’s largest retailer paid about $200 million for the Seattle-based tech startup.

Ride-Hailing Firm Grab Cuts Staff

Grab, the $14 billion Southeast Asian ride-hailing startup, announced on Tuesday (June 16) it will lay off more than 300 employees as the impact of COVID-19 continues to take its toll. It’s the latest setback for SoftBank, the company’s major investor.

WhatsApp Launches P2P Payments, eCommerce Payments

Visa has teamed with Facebook so that consumers can fully use the new payments feature on WhatsApp in Brazil. Now, users of WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by Facebook, can send and receive money and also make purchases from small businesses using their Visa said.

Green Dot Bank Names Ex-H&R Block CEO As Its Chief

Greg Quarles, formerly of American State Bancshares, will be the new CEO for Green Dot Bank, reporting directly to Green Dot Corporation CEO Dan Henry.

New Data: Why 75 Pct Of Consumers Want More From Card Apps Than They’re Getting

Mobile card apps have been touted as the “Swiss Army Knives of card management,” but card apps currently in the market are missing some crucial tools. Some 75 percent of app-focused consumers that PYMNTS recently surveyed said they want features that are not widely available, such as spending insights and financing plans. In the Building A Better App: Mobile Card App Features Playbook, see what else 3,187 consumers said financial institutions (FIs) must do to bridge the app-feature gap.

Sam’s Club COO: What We Learned During The Pandemic’s Lockdowns

Sam’s Club knew it needed good online capabilities even before the COVID-19 crisis, but the pandemic radically sped up the company’s efforts, according to Lance de la Rosa, the chain’s chief operating officer and executive vice president. De la Rosa tells Karen Webster that the outbreak has also prompted Sam’s Club to increase highly visible in-store cleaning and employee mask use, as well as to roll out curbside pickup at all stores beginning next week. Here’s how.

European Union Hits Apple With A One-Two Antitrust Punch

The European Union announced that it is opening not one but two antitrust investigations into Apple, focusing on the company’s App Store and Apple Pay. The EU wants to determine whether Apple is violating rules by limiting access other firms have to its Near Field Communication (NFC) functionality.