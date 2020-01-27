In today’s top payments news, Grubhub’s CEO says he is open to a merger, although no offers have been made yet, and Shanghai Disney Resort and McDonald’s close in response to coronavirus outbreak. Also, Google temporarily suspends all paid commercial extensions from being published or updated in the Chrome Web Store.

Grubhub Chief Says He’s Open To Deals

While denying rumors that Grubhub is looking to sell, CEO Matt Maloney said he is open to a merger, and thinks the food delivery space should consolidate this year. However, he said Grubhub hasn’t received any acquisition offers.

Chinese Consumers Shut Their Wallets In Face Of Coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to spread, China’s government is now advising residents to stay home, further hampering the slowing economy. Both Shanghai Disney Resort and McDonald’s locations in five Chinese cities have closed in response to the outbreak.

Google Limits Chrome Browser Extensions Amid Spike In Fraud

A spike in fraud has led Google to temporarily suspend all paid commercial extensions from being published or updated in the Chrome Web Store due to a spike in fraud in January.

Ripple Chief Teases Upcoming IPO

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said initial public offerings (IPOs) will become more common for cryptocurrency and blockchain companies this year. Garlinghouse also said that Ripple might be one of those companies that could go public.

The Subscription Economy: What The 2020s Have In Store

There are subscription services for every type of service out there. In a new PYMNTS discussion, Karen Webster caught up with Dan Burkhart, CEO and co-founder of Recurly, to get a sharper sense of what’s happening within the fast-moving world of subscription commerce and payments, and what’s coming over the horizon.

Even CEO: Why Savings Is The Key To Breaking The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle

On the heels of Even’s new Financial Wellness Platform, Even CEO Jon Schlossberg tells PYMNTS about what it’s done with Walmart, where more than 400,000 Walmart associates and employees use the app, and how employees dedicating an amount from each paycheck toward specific goals can have similar metaphorical payoffs to working out.

CFPB’s 2020: Drawing A Bead On Abusive Practices — And States’ Activities

For the CFPB, 2020 may be a landmark year. The agency said it will change the way it defines and addresses “abusive practices,” to clarify past vagueness, which could narrow the scope of what qualifies as abusive, and lead to fewer investigations and enforcement actions.