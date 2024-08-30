Making Sense of Cybersecurity Standards Like FedRAMP and ISO 27001

Contemporary businesses operate in an era marked by surging cyberthreats and data breaches.

That’s according to a Thursday (Aug. 29) joint cybersecurity advisory by the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and other federal agencies that revealed ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) group RansomHub breached over 200 victims in the United States alone over the past six months.

The volume of attacks represents nearly a data breach a day since February.

Per the advisory, RansomHub and its affiliates have “encrypted and exfiltrated data from at least 210 victims representing the water and wastewater, information technology, government services and facilities, healthcare and public health, emergency services, food and agriculture, financial services, commercial facilities, critical manufacturing, transportation, and communications critical infrastructure sectors.”

Against this backdrop, operational and IT security standards such as FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) and ISO 27001 have become critical tools for enterprises seeking to protect sensitive information, maintain customer trust and comply with regulatory requirements.

These frameworks provide structured approaches to managing and safeguarding data, ensuring that organizations can mitigate risks effectively while enabling secure operations.

As the threat landscape becomes more critical, so too does the adoption and adherence to protection and prevention-centric standards.

The Case for Embracing Information and Cybersecurity Standards

Financial security standards are important, especially as digital transformation accelerates. As more business operations move online, enterprises face a growing array of cyberthreats. High-profile data breaches and cyberattacks have exposed vulnerabilities in organizations’ information security practices, leading to financial and reputational damage.

In this context, security frameworks like FedRAMP and ISO 27001 provide a blueprint for organizations to protect their data and ensure they can respond effectively to security incidents. Moreover, as regulatory requirements become more stringent, compliance with these standards helps organizations avoid penalties and maintain their competitive edge.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that standardizes the security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring processes for cloud products and services used by federal agencies. While its primary focus is on U.S. federal agencies, private enterprises and non-governmental organizations can also benefit from adhering to FedRAMP standards, especially when dealing with sensitive data or seeking to do business with the government.

ISO 27001, on the other hand, is an international standard for information security management systems (ISMS). It provides a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information, ensuring its confidentiality, integrity and availability. ISO 27001 applies to organizations of all sizes and industries, offering a globally recognized framework for implementing and maintaining effective information security practices.

Before embarking on the journey to adhere to FedRAMP or ISO 27001, a common first step for firms is to conduct a comprehensive gap analysis to understand their current security posture compared to the requirements of these standards. This can help identify areas that need improvement.

The Relevance of Information Security Standards in Business

For its part, ISO 27001 is recognized worldwide as a benchmark for information security management. Achieving ISO 27001 certification demonstrates an organization’s commitment to protecting sensitive information, enhancing its credibility with customers, partners and regulators.

Implementing ISO 27001 helps organizations build operational resilience by establishing processes for incident response, business continuity and disaster recovery. This helps ensure that organizations can continue to operate effectively even in the face of security incidents.

Embracing security standards can also serve as a differentiator in the marketplace. It signals to customers and partners that an organization is committed to maintaining the highest security standards, which can be a decisive factor in winning contracts or entering new markets.

In interviews for the “What’s Next in Payments” series, executives stressed to PYMNTS that a multilayered security strategy, also known as defense in depth, is crucial for reducing risks at various levels. This approach means implementing multiple defensive measures across the enterprise network.

Cybersecurity, after all, is not a one-time achievement; it requires continuous effort. Organizations must regularly update their security practices, conduct audits and ensure they are adapting to evolving threats and regulatory changes.

And while the journey to compliance may be challenging, the benefits far outweigh the costs. In an increasingly digital and interconnected world, embracing robust security standards is not just a matter of regulatory necessity — it is a strategic imperative that can safeguard an organization’s future.