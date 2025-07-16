Google Adds Agentic AI Capabilities to Timesketch Cybersecurity Platform

Google is adding agentic artificial intelligence capabilities to Timesketch, its open-source collaborative digital forensics platform used for cybersecurity.

“Powered by Sec-Gemini, Timesketch will accelerate incident response by using AI to automatically perform the initial forensic investigation,” Kent Walker, president of global affairs at Google and Alphabet, wrote in a Tuesday (July 15) blog post. “This lets analysts focus their efforts on other tasks, while drastically cutting down on investigation time.”

This is one of several updates around AI-powered cybersecurity features that Walker announced in the post.

Walker also said that Big Sleep, an AI agent developed by Google DeepMind and Google Project Zero and announced last year, found its first real-world security vulnerability in November and has discovered several more since then.

Big Sleep was developed to search and find unknown security vulnerabilities in software, and it is “exceeding our expectations and accelerating AI-powered vulnerability research,” Walker said in the post.

“These AI advances don’t just help secure Google’s products,” Walker said. “Big Sleep is also being deployed to help improve the security of widely used open-source projects — a major win for ensuring faster, more effective security across the internet more broadly.”

In addition, Walker announced in the post that Google will donate data from its Secure AI Framework (SAIF) to help accelerate the agentic AI, cyber defense and software supply chain security workstreams of the Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI).

Launched by Google and industry partners, CoSAI aims to ensure the safe implementation of AI systems, according to the post.

Walker also said that the final round of Google’s two-year AI Cyber Challenge (AIxCC) will come to a close next month and that the participants will unveil new AI tools to help find and fix vulnerabilities at that time.

“We have always believed in AI’s potential to make the world safer, but over the last year, we have seen real leaps in its capabilities, with new tools redefining what lasting and durable cybersecurity can look like,” Walker wrote in the post.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “The AI MonitorEdge Report: COOs Leverage GenAI to Reduce Data Security Losses” found that the share of chief operating officers (COOs) who said their companies had implemented AI-powered automated cybersecurity management systems leapt from 17% in May 2024 to 55% in August.

The report found that these COOs adopted new AI-based systems because they could identify fraudulent activities, detect anomalies and provide real-time threat assessments.

