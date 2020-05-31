Acquiring

Antitrust Regulator OKs Uber Buy Of Chilean Online Grocer Cornershop

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Uber-works-gig-workers

Uber has been approved by the National Economic Prosecutor’s Office (FNE), Chile’s antitrust regulator, to acquire the Chilean grocery shopping app Cornershop, according to an FNE statement.

“With the background information obtained during the investigation, the FNE became convinced, within the legal term, that the operation does not substantially reduce competition and, consequently, cannot negatively affect, in terms of access, price, quantity or quality, the conditions of use of the last-mile service platforms of supermarkets and in the other markets in which the parties in Chile participate,” FNE said.

FNE made the approval “without conditions,” according to a Reuters report. Uber has been seeking to enhance its services to include grocery delivery and other merchandise.

Uber first announced it was looking to acquire a stake in the Santiago-based Cornershop app in October 2019. The deal was waiting for a green light from officials in both Chile and Mexico. Although Chile has now granted permission, Mexico regulators still have not.

If the Uber-Cornershop deal is fully approved, Uber said it would expand grocery delivery beyond Mexico, Chile, Canada and Peru, and into other regions worldwide, according to Reuters.

The FNE said it was originally worried that Uber’s purchase of the app would stifle online delivery competition and launched an investigation, Reuters reported. The agency ultimately decided the acquisition would not affect competition.

The FNE said in the statement that its investigation began on Dec. 11, 2019, and was carried out in two stages; the first lasted 30 days.

Mexican antitrust officials in 2019 blocked a similar, $225 million bid by Walmart to buy Cornershop, Reuters said, citing concerns the retail giant could not guarantee a level playing field for rival retailers.

There is no set time regarding when Mexican regulators will make a decision.

In January, Uber announced it was also in talks with Organic Garage, saying it had crafted “a partnership with Cornershop to utilize the digital app or website for the online ordering and delivery of groceries from all Organic Garage retail locations.”

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Congress Congress
10.0K
Economy

Mitch McConnell: ‘Final’ COVID-19 Relief Bill Coming In A Month

Echo Look Will 'No Longer Function' Starting In July Echo Look Will 'No Longer Function' Starting In July
5.0K
Amazon

Amazon Echo Look Will ‘No Longer Function’ Starting In July

Main Street's Digital Shift, ATM Innovation, PPP Loans Top This Week's News Main Street's Digital Shift, ATM Innovation, PPP Loans Top This Week's News
4.8K
The Weekender

Main Street’s Digital Shift, ATM Innovation, PPP Loans Top This Week’s News

Today In Payments: Mastercard Introduces Recovery Insights Tools; Starling Notches $49M In Funding Today In Payments: Mastercard Introduces Recovery Insights Tools; Starling Notches $49M In Funding
3.6K
News

Today In Payments: Mastercard Introduces Recovery Insights Tools; Starling Notches $49M In Funding

Goldman Takes Bitcoin To Task Goldman Takes Bitcoin To Task
3.3K
Cryptocurrency

Goldman Takes Bitcoin To Task

Uber Debuts $50 Hourly Ride Option Uber Debuts $50 Hourly Ride Option
3.0K
Ridesharing

Uber Debuts $50 Hourly Ride Option In Select US Cities

US Lawmakers Ask FTC To Examine Tipping Practices On Instacart And Other Delivery Platforms US Lawmakers Ask FTC To Examine Tipping Practices On Instacart And Other Delivery Platforms
2.9K
Delivery

US Senators Ask FTC To Crack Down On ‘Tip Bait’ On Instacart

Dems Skeptical Of Second Stimulus Round Dems Skeptical Of Second Stimulus Round
2.9K
Coronavirus

Democrats Skeptical Of Second Round Of Stimulus Checks

Mastercard: Consumers Tap Into Contactless Amid Social Distancing Mastercard: Consumers Tap Into Contactless Amid Social Distancing
2.9K
Mastercard

Mastercard Debuts COVID-Recovery Data Tools For Business, Gov’t

Daniel Eckert tapped as Green Dot EVP Daniel Eckert tapped as Green Dot EVP
2.8K
Digital Banking

Green Dot To Launch Mobile Banking For US Immigrants

2.7K
Cloud Banking

What Legacy FIs Miss About The Need For Cloud-Based Infrastructure

Facebook Launches Venue As Live-Streaming Meets The Post-Pandemic World Facebook Launches Venue As Live-Streaming Meets The Post-Pandemic World
2.7K
Facebook

Facebook Launches Venue As Live-Streaming Meets Post-Pandemic World

PPP loan forgiveness application PPP loan forgiveness application
2.5K
Loans

SBA Data Show At Least $20B Of PPP Loans Have Been Canceled

Active duty military members are more likely to report ID theft Active duty military members are more likely to report ID theft
2.4K
Security & Fraud

Unemployment Fraud In Michigan Could Bump Legit Jobless Claims

2.3K
Internet of Things

Using Sensors And IoT To Thwart Home Invasions (Of Privacy)